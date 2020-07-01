AFTON, Okla. — A two-story hotel that once greeted Route 66 visitors in Northeast Oklahoma is now just a memory.
The Afton Fire Department was called at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday to the structure, located in downtown Afton along the Mother Road.
Fire Chief Jason Speer said more than 20 departments responded to the blaze at the former Palmer Hotel. At one point at least 125 firefighters were part of the effort.
Speer said the cause of the fire remained unknown as of late Wednesday; however, officials do not believe it was criminal in nature.
Speer said while the building was brick, the interior to a large degree consisted of wood. He described the building as old with “a lot of stuff in it.”
He said the size of the building and the limitations of available fire equipment left personnel unable to completely extinguish the blaze.
“Our little trucks were not quite tall enough,” Speer said, adding a brick wall kept the fire from spreading to an adjoining building.
Speer said emergency personnel remained on the scene until 3 a.m. Wednesday. They were then called back to the hotel at approximately 5 a.m., and remained there throughout the day monitoring the situation and putting water on the structure.
Speer expected the last of the embers to finally die out early Wednesday night. The size of the fire caused city officials to issue a burn ban in the community, using social media, until the small town’s water supplies could be restored.
“I know it’s sad because it’s an old building,” Speer said. “But nobody’s taken care of it, and it was falling down.”
While no injuries were reported, Speer said some of the first responders on the scene were affected by heat and dehydration.
The Palmer Hotel once offered Route 66 travelers a place to stay with “hot and cold running water in each room” and “electric lights throughout” for only $2 per day, according to Route 66 historians.
Newspaper accounts from the time, according to Route66Times.com, put the opening in mid-March 1910. The hotel was located within two blocks of the train depot. The website lists Alvin and Lulu Maloney as the last owners and operators of the hotel.
The building once housed a hotel and cafe as well as a furniture store. Speer said the structure has been closed for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.