CARTHAGE, Mo. — The buildings on the corner of Grant Street and Central Avenue showed little of their history on the outside, but in the memories of one Carthage resident, they remain an important part of Carthage history and his childhood.
Bruce Vaughn, 89, said the vacant Krtek building, which had the name Henson Metal Building Supply on it when it burned over the weekend, dates back to 1927 and was designed by his grandfather. But as a home for a lumber company, that property dates back to 1890.
Vaughn said he knew it as the Stanley Lumber Co., named for his grandfather, Homer Stanley, who appears to have been the second owner of the lumber business on that location. His grandfather retired in the 1950s and he, his father, Bruce Vaughn Sr., and mother, Elizabeth Stanley Vaughn, sold the company to Dick Krtek, who ran it until the 1990s.
“The old Stanley lumberyard that burned to the ground ... was part of my family for over 70 years,” Bruce Vaughn said. “It was well situated on Route 66 and played a significant part in the development of the city of Carthage.”
Vaughn said Ben Thomas founded the first lumber company on the lot at Grant and Central. It was named B.F. Thomas & Co.
It was one of four early lumberyards grouped in a small area east and north of the Carthage square that provided the material that built Carthage’s homes and businesses.
Vaughn provided an article that was published in The Carthage Press on Oct. 4, 1951, about Homer Stanley celebrating 50 years in the lumber business at the corner of Grant and Central.
The article said Stanley was born just outside Carthage on July 5, 1879, and went to work for Thomas in 1901. He became the store’s manager while Thomas pursued a political career, serving as Carthage mayor and as a state senator from Southwest Missouri.
Thomas died in 1910, and Stanley bought a partnership in B.F. Thomas & Co. from Thomas’ widow, creating the Stanley-Thomas Lumber Co. In 1945, Stanley bought the widow’s share and the name was changed to Stanley Lumber Co., the name it used until 1972.
The article said the lumberyard was completely remodeled in 1927 with the addition of paint and hardware to the business.
Bruce Vaughn said his father, Bruce Vaughn Sr., had recently moved from northern Missouri and worked for the Hurley Lumber Co. in Joplin.
Vaughn said the buildings displayed an architectural design similar to the R.J. Hurley lumber company facilities in Joplin and northern Missouri.
The front door faced Grant Street at the time, as it had with the original 1890s buildings.
When the family sold to business to Dick Krtek in 1972, Krtek had the buildings remodeled and covered up some of the architectural features with metal siding to give them a more modern look.
That was the look the building had until Saturday’s fire.
Vaughn said he was saddened when he heard about the fire and can understand why the buildings burned so fiercely.
“Those lumber sheds, that looks like where the fire started from the pictures,” Vaughn said. “That was all wood construction, and there’s a lot of wood in there because those were all lumber racks in there. It was an open warehouse, and it was all tinder in there.”
Vaughn said he’s also saddened about the loss of the first Hispanic church in Carthage and about the loss of the last of the lumberyards that helped build the town.
He feels it’s also a loss of Route 66 history.
“This really bothers me,” Vaughn said. “I told my wife when I heard about it, ‘This is another historic Route 66 building that’s gone.’ This Route 66 thing to me has become very, very important. I feel like Carthage still hasn’t really emphasized that as much as it should, although we’re working on it.”
