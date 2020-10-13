CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three Carthage families were made temporarily homeless in a Monday night fire at the Lincoln School Apartments on North Garrison Avenue. No one was injured.
Fire Chief Roger Williams said the fire, which was reported to dispatchers at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, destroyed a two-bedroom apartment in a wood-framed addition on the west side of the original historic school. A second apartment in that addition had serious smoke and water damage, but the main structure had only minor damage.
Williams said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from the back of the old school building.
“The main structure, the old part, that’s all brick and solid,” Williams said. “We had a lot of smoke in there and some extension fire that came through the back wall where they had covered a doorway. The fire found its way through that and spread up into the attic a little bit, but it didn’t get away from us. We were able to keep the damage pretty minimal in the old part of the building.”
Williams said the American Red Cross responded to offer assistance to the residents of the apartments and to firefighters battling the blaze. He said the state fire marshal’s office sent two investigators to search for a cause, and the investigation continued as of Tuesday afternoon.
The brick schoolhouse at 525 N. Garrison Ave. was built in 1881 after representatives of Carthage’s African American community petitioned the Carthage Board of Education for better care of their school.
Carthage’s Powers Museum created a site at theclio.com/tour/925/4/reverse to detail the history of the school. That history says the Carthage Board of Education practiced segregation in education and provided school for Black students in a number of short-term locations starting in 1869.
Land on Garrison was acquired shortly after the petition, and a new school, made of locally fired bricks, was built and opened in time for the 1881-82 school year. The building consisted of an entry hall and two classrooms, one on each side. Originally, classes for girls were held on one side of the hall and classes for boys on the other.
The school was used for elementary through high school students until 1915, when overcrowding prompted the district to build a larger school at 601 S. River St. The former school was sold in 1917 and housed a potato chip factory in the 1950s and 1960s.
The museum said the brick facade was likely covered with stucco in 1920s. That was a common way to update older buildings in Carthage.
The building was renovated in 1989 by architect and contractor Elliott Hunter as his office. It was converted to apartments and is still owned by Hunter, according to county records.
