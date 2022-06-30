A fire early Thursday morning that caused extensive damage to the city’s historic Carnegie Library building appears to have started in its basement.
The Joplin Fire Department responded to a 5:06 a.m. call reporting the fire in the vacant, two-story building at 830 S. Wall Ave., which was the first library built in the city.
“When we got here, the basement was pretty well fully involved,” Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo said.
He said the fire spread up through “hidden” passages to the first and second floors above the limestone structure’s raised basement. While firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the basement and the north side of the two main floors, Nimmo termed the overall damage to the 120-year-old building “significant.”
“The basement is a total loss,” he said. “As you move up, (the damage) gets less.”
It took firefighters about two hours to get the burn under control, with the assistance of crews from the Redings Mill and Carl Junction fire departments. They were able to clear the scene about 9:30 a.m. but had to return midafternoon when a hot spot flared back up.
Nimmo said the basement was full of combustible materials that contributed to the intensity of the flames there. He said the city fire marshal and Joplin police are looking into how it got started.
“I haven’t heard what they’ve come up with yet,” Nimmo said.
It is the third suspicious fire to erupt inside vacant historic buildings in the downtown area in the past 19 months.
A fire on Dec. 7, 2020, extensively damaged the Olivia Apartments building at 320 S. Moffet Ave. Another blaze May 12 of this year ravaged the three buildings of the old Cleveland Apartments. The cause of each of those fires has yet to be determined.
All three properties are on the National Register of Historic Places, with the Carnegie Library building receiving that designation in 1979, two years before the city’s second library opened in 1981.
The construction of the Carnegie Library was funded with a $40,000 grant from multimillionaire industrialist Andrew Carnegie. Its cornerstone was laid in 1902 and construction complete the following year.
The Classical Revival-style building with Corinthian columns was designed by architect August Michaelis and modeled after another Carnegie Library in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The property owner is listed as the International Institute of Tech Inc. on the website Beacon. Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said a contract was being negotiated for the building, but was not finalized, and she said she was not free to discuss the plans for the building.
Haun walked through the building in the aftermath of Thursday’s fire and said rehabilitation of the building still appears feasible.
“It looks like it is still structurally sound,” Haun told The Globe. “The roof is still intact.”
She said this latest fire in a vacant historic building emphasizes the urgency with which the city needs to act to protect its historic properties.
“There are so many reasons to get these building (projects) moving as fast as possible,” Haun said. “Vacant properties don’t benefit us at all. We have got to find a use for them.”
