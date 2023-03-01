Looking for something interesting this weekend? Dream Theatre will present "Firebringer," a musical comedy, at Studio 124.
Filled with innocence and innuendo, "Firebringer" features a story about the discovery of fire as early Stone Age humans learn about their world and how to thrive beyond survival.
This caveman story is mostly about cavewomen — specifically, two women with clashing philosophies who struggle for leadership of their tribe. It was produced and presented in 2016 by StarKid Productions, a new theater company turning to Kickstarter campaigns for funding and publishing their works in full to YouTube after stage runs.
