Did you know the humble sparkler burns at more than 1,000 degrees? Or that some fireworks, more than 40 minutes after they ignited, can still register more than 100 degrees? Local fire officials are urging residents who are putting on firework shows of their own this year to practice caution and common sense to prevent injury or death. We'll tell what we learned this week, with videos.
COVID-19 remains a challenge for Southwest Missouri. There have been five deaths at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin since an outbreak there began in mid-June, and 70 residents and staff have been infected so far, according to families who have loved ones there as well as a statement from the company. We'll tell you what we've learned and what steps the company is taking.
Carthage is the latest community to discuss steps to get COVID-19 under control, and this afternoon the Carthage City Council debated a number of possible actions, including masks. We'll tell you how they came down.
A Carthage husband and wife have pleaded guilty in federal court to involvement in a four-year scheme to embezzle from a Joplin business owner.
Jeanine A. Poe, 51, and William Poe, 57, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Rush on Tuesday in separate but related cases. Jeanine Poe pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. William Poe pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony, which refers to concealment of a felony.
Lucas Davis also will have a feature on Mike Godfrey, a local baseball coach who is retiring, having lost his last season because of the pandemic.
