Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about the first COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Joplin.

Mercy Hospital Joplin received its Pfizer vaccines today and promptly began inoculating some staff members. Dr. Eden Esguerra, an infectious disease specialist for the hospital, received the first dose.

We'll have more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. That's where you'll also find reports about:

  • The city of Neosho discussing ordinances for mandatory masks and for occupancy limits.
  • An inmate in the Newton County Jail, who was facing a first-degree murder charge, died earlier this month from COVID-19 after contracting it in the jail.
  • Logan Applegate, of Nevada High School, reached the 1,000-point milestone in basketball.

We hope you have a pleasant evening, and we'll be right here to keep you informed tomorrow.

