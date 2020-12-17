First COVID-19 vaccines given to front-line workers in Miami, Grove

MIAMI, Okla. — Front-line medical personnel in two Northeast Oklahoma hospitals were using differing words to describe the administering of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, but the theme was clear.
"It's like Christmas morning," "the beginning of the end," and "light at the end of a tunnel" were all a reflection of the relief felt by the health care workers at Integris hospitals in Miami and Grove. The two received a combined 350 doses of the new vaccine to distribute Thursday and today. The Miami facility received 150 doses, while the Grove hospital received 200.
Jonas Rabel, regional chief hospital executive with both hospitals, called Thursday a joyous day for his team of front-line workers.
“It’s a huge relief,” Rabel said as he watched members of the team receive the first vaccines. “Having this vaccine available is a game changer.”
Those in line to receive the vaccine at the two facilities include doctors and nurses, as well as any other front-line workers who frequently come into contact with COVID-19 patients.
As the regional chief hospital executive, Rabel could have received the vaccine on Thursday. He chose to wait, until he knew all front-line workers who wanted the vaccine received it. The vaccine is recommended for those 16 and older.
While the influenza shot is a requirement at both hospitals, employees can choose to receive or decline the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. Front-line workers receiving the vaccine on Thursday will get the second of the two doses on Jan. 7.
Lisa Halstead, chief nursing officer for both hospitals, said that with intensive care units at both facilities nearing or at capacity due to COVID-19 patients, she hopes this marks a beginning of the end.
“Our caregivers are exhausted and ready to see our community get well,” she said.
Dr. J. Clark Osborn, family physician in Miami, echoed Rabel and Halstead.
“It feels like the beginning of the end,” said Miami family physician Dr. J. Clark Osborn as he rolled up his sleeve for his shot.
Osborn, 63 and a diabetic, said he has no reservations about taking the vaccine. He’s seen a rise in the number of coronavirus patients in both his practice and at the hospital since March, and he said it’s the right thing to do to help end the pandemic.
He said he believes getting the vaccine is a simple choice because research shows it is effective in limiting the coronavirus with minimal side effects.
Osborn said some people experience side effects, such as reaction as the site of the shot, hives or low blood pressure. The most severe effect is an anaphylactic reaction, but most reactions occur within 15 minutes of receiving the shot.
“It’s temporary, and once you get over it, there’s no permanent damage,” Osborn said. “It’s the smart thing to do. The risk of getting the coronavirus is much greater than the risk of getting a shot.”
Dr. James Rutter, a family care physician, and Dr. Sam Ratermann, the Grove hospital hospitalist, were among those to receive the vaccine on Thursday.
Both were excited to see the vaccine as a new weapon in the arsenal to fight COVID-19.
“It’s like an early Christmas gift,” Ratermann said. “It’s been frustrating because we don’t feel like we’ve had any silver bullets to treat this. This vaccine helps go a very long way in halting the spread of the disease to help us get back to normal.”
Beyond his role at Integris, Ratermann serves as the president of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians.
Fifty percent of Ratermann’s caseload at the Grove hospital has been COVID-19. He said it’s the first time in his medical career this many patients have presented with some form of the same disease at the same time — not even with influenza or pneumonia.
“I’ll be happy to see fewer patients in the hospital with this and see the health of my community improve,” Ratermann said, adding he’s been talking with family members across the country, urging them to get the vaccine when it becomes available. “My wife has been texting me to see how it went and when she can get hers.”
“I don’t want to take [COVID] home to my wife or children,” Ratermann said. “This just puts another piece in the armor, for not just providers, but for the community, to help keep this virus at bay."
Rutter said vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna options are the only way the pandemic will end and allow life to return to normal.
From a medical standpoint, Rutter said he finds it amazing how fast things work when the attention of the world and a vast amount of resources are directed at one problem.
