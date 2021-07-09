Saturday's JOMO Jammin' concert has been rescheduled due to the possibility for severe weather in the Joplin area.
The 7 p.m. concert was to be the first performance of JOMO Jammin' in July, a concert series centered on local musical talent. It was to feature veteran musician Lem Sheppard and local jazz band Jomo Jazz.
"Mother Nature does not want to play nice," Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, the organization behind the concert series, said in a release Friday. "We have decided to reschedule. ...Luckily, both (performers) are willing to reschedule."
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur on Saturday, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. Some of the most intense storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. High rainfall rates could lead to localized flooding.
Frankoski said information about a new performance date will be made available soon.
Three other concerts in the series are scheduled on Saturdays, July 17, 24 and 31. All are free to the public.
