First MSSU presidential candidate touts experience, leadership at town hall

The first of three finalists for Missouri Southern State University president on Wednesday positioned himself as a “seasoned leader” who could guide the school amid fallout from a global pandemic that threatens higher education funding and operations.
The remarks from William Tsutsui came Wednesday during a town hall that was part of a broader visit to the campus by the presidential candidate. Tsutsui, a former history professor, most recently was president of Hendrix College, a liberal arts college in Conway, Arkansas. He also previously worked at Southern Methodist University and the University of Kansas.
"I don't have anything as grand as a leadership philosophy," he said. "I have never taken a course on leadership; I have never read a book specifically about leadership," Tsutsui said during the town hall, which was hosted in person in Webster Hall on campus and streamed live on two digital platforms. "For me, leadership is learned experience. ... It's things I've learned about people and organizations over time."
Tsutsui praised a number of initiatives and programs already underway at Missouri Southern, including On The Move, a program that waives tuition for eligible concurrent enrollment students; Empowering U, an open-book management program based on the Great Game of Business; the Honors Program; and the university's state-mandated mission of international education.
Tsutsui first learned of Missouri Southern's international mission in the early 2000s, when he was a guest lecturer for the annual Gockel Symposium as part of the themed semester focusing on Japan. He said he was "impressed" by the international mission at the time and is glad to see that the university still prioritizes the global perspective of education.
"I think there is a lot of concern going forward about isolationist tendencies in America (and) this desire to pull away from global engagement, but I think the current moment shows how interconnected the world is," he said. "It is still critical that (students) have awareness of other cultures, and I think it's a real attraction to me to have that as a feature of Missouri Southern."
In answering a question about how he would enhance diversity and inclusion at Missouri Southern, Tsutsui pointed to a number of initiatives he undertook at Hendrix College to boost those areas. He worked with the campus to rework the college's mission statement to be more inclusive, he appointed the college's first chief diversity officer and he established a standing committee on the college's board of trustees for diversity and inclusion.
The result, he said, was that the college has had its three most diverse recruiting classes in its history over the past three years.
"Diversity is an ongoing, moving target, and the community has to be committed to stay on it over the long term," he said. "This community has done tremendous work in that regard. We need to keep doing it, and we need to redouble our efforts."
Areas where Missouri Southern could improve, Tsutsui said, include graduate education opportunities. The university has added a handful of master's degree programs over the past few years, but Tsutsui said he was "surprised" that there weren't more.
Tsutsui also expressed a desire to build up Missouri Southern's computer science programs and related areas.
"There certainly are many opportunities there for creating programs that help people upskill," he said. "More investment there, I think, could be repaid."
As Missouri Southern continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsutsui said that he as president would encourage flexibility and resourcefulness and promote safety and security of students, faculty and staff.
"This university has to be even more sensitive than usual to the well-being of its community," he said. "The institution has to show empathy and compassion, needs to listen carefully and communicate well and live up to its mission, even as it struggles to keep up with the rapidly changing course of events."
Tsutsui, who holds degrees from Princeton, Oxford and Harvard universities, said he's not looking for "another line on my resume" in seeking the top job at Missouri Southern.
"Now, more so than ever in my life, I want to be part of something I can believe in," he said, "and I can believe in the mission of Missouri Southern and the wonderful work you're doing here."
Upcoming
Town halls are scheduled today with Frank McConnell, senior vice president for business and finance at the University of North Georgia, and on Friday with Dean Van Galen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors could meet as early as next week to select one of the finalists, who will succeed Alan Marble as president in June.
