CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Parks Department and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Monday for the first of five new playgrounds under construction in the city parks.
This new “destination” playground, as city officials have dubbed it, is located near the Jasper County Youth Fairgrounds in a field just south of the old Carl Lewton Stadium.
The $879,640 playground is the largest playground of the five ordered earlier this winter and spring from Play & Park Structures.
The playgrounds, new restrooms and other park upgrades are being paid for with $5 million from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust, an approximately $20 million fund created when the city of Carthage sold McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy in 2016.
The new Municipal Park playground is meant to have a Route 66 theme, with a road running through the playground on the soft surface.
Parks Director Abi Almandinger said in February when the playground was ordered that it’s substantially larger than the existing playground located farther north near Kiddieland in Municipal Park.
The new playground was built in a new place in the park because several large trees would have had to be cut down to fit it in the spot where the current playground sits.
A $531,193 playground is already under construction in Carter Park on North River Street in Carthage. It will be the second-largest new playground built during this upgrade process.
Kellogg Lake Park’s first playground is scheduled to be the third playground built, and new playgrounds at Griggs and Central parks will follow.
A new restroom also will be installed near the Municipal Park Playground later this year. New restrooms are also planned for Carter Park, Kellogg Lake Park and Griggs Park, while existing restrooms at Municipal Park and Central Park will be renovated.
