LAMAR, Mo. — Investigators believe fingerprints, ballistics evidence and pending DNA test results will prove sufficient to tie three suspects to a slaying last July that took place in Lamar in the midst of a string of crimes thought to have been committed by one or more of the trio.
Lane R. Bronson, 27, of Webb City, and his stepbrother, Tre R. Ackerson, 26, of Joplin, were arrested in December and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Terry Harless, of Lamar. A third suspect, David W. Morris, 33, of Duenweg, was arrested a week ago in Grove, Oklahoma, on a fugitive warrant in connection with the slaying and is being held there pending extradition to Missouri.
Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Bronson to stand trial on the murder charge. He is the first of the three to be ordered to stand trial.
Prosecutor Michael Smalley called Lamar police Officer Toby Luce — the first officer to arrive at the scene of the slaying — and the lead investigator, Sgt. Travis Hitchcock of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as the two lone witnesses for the state at the hearing.
Luce testified that he was responding to a report of shots fired in the early morning hours of July 13 when he arrived at 710 Broadway in Lamar and found the front door of the residence standing wide open with a body lying in the doorway.
"My dispatcher had advised me that an individual had heard four to five shots," Luce said.
He said the first thing he did was to call for any occupants of the residence to come out. While they showed some reluctance at first due to an apparent uncertainty that he was actually a police officer, a man who lived at the address and a woman eventually emerged from a back bedroom and were taken into custody. A second man who was staying at the residence was taken into custody outside as he returned from a store a few blocks away.
Luce said his involvement at the crime scene was limited to detaining the three of them, conducting an initial check of the residence for any other injured or hiding people, and the bagging of the hands of those taken into custody for gunshot residue testing purposes, although none of those detained ended up being charged in the homicide.
Under cross-examination by public defender Joshua Baseley, Luce said he did not notice any gunshot wounds on the body of the victim, just a blood spot on his face. But examination of the body was not a task assigned to him that morning, according to his testimony.
The prosecutor relied on Hitchcock's testimony to provide the probable cause for charging Bronson at the hearing.
Hitchcock testified that there was considerable forensic evidence gathered at the scene, including cigarette butts and cups on which DNA tests were ordered, two 9 mm casings and fingerprints lifted from various items found in the room where Harless appeared to have been shot.
The detective said a fingerprint obtained from a tin containing methamphetamine that was found inside a backpack left on a couch in the room proved to be that of Ackerson as did another print lifted from a baggie left on the coffee table in front of the couch. A partial print lifted from a piece of junk mail left on the coffee table matched Bronson, he told the court.
The backpack on the couch also contained an empty pistol holster and an unfired 9 mm round, although no firearm was recovered at the scene, Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock said that backpack "did not appear to belong to anyone who was at the residence."
A second backpack that contained Harless' wallet and appeared to belong to the victim was found near his body at the front door. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge on Ackerson states that it contained various items characterized as drug paraphernalia, and some of its contents appeared to have spilled onto the floor in a manner suggesting there may have been a struggle over the backpack.
An affidavit filed with the charge on Bronson states that the man who returned to the residence after police arrived told them that he had been present earlier that morning and heard Harless providing the address to someone on the phone. The witness told police that a few hours later, three men showed up, came inside and sat down in the room with Harless. He told police that he saw one of the men pick up a piece of junk mail lying on the coffee table.
That witness, who was not called to testify at the hearing, purportedly told police that he began to feel uncomfortable with respect to the victim's three visitors and decided to leave and go to a convenience store.
Hitchcock testified that some but not all of the DNA testing sought by investigators has been completed. He did not reveal what, if anything, those tests have revealed.
An affidavit filed to support the murder charge on Morris was withheld pending his arrest and not released to the Globe until Tuesday.
It states that investigators with the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad, which assisted the state patrol in the murder probe, were able to obtain information from Harless' Facebook account and cellular call logs showing contact between the victim and Morris in the early morning hours of July 13. In those messages, Morris was inquiring about purchasing a vehicle from Harless, and the victim invited him to come see him in Lamar.
The affidavit states that the last call between the two men took place at 4:28 a.m. Police responded to the shots fired call at 5:16 a.m.
Carthage Police Department reports concerning a shooting the same day an hour or so later at an apartment building on Macon Street in Carthage name Ackerson and his brother as suspects. No charges have been filed in that case because the victim, who was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand, has not cooperated with police, according to the reports. But a round extracted from the wall of a neighboring apartment to the apartment where the shooting took place could play a role in the investigation and prosecution of the Lamar murder case.
"The two incidents are linked by a firearm," Lamar police Chief Joe Moore told the Globe last week.
He said investigators "would still like to talk to any witnesses to the shooting in Carthage."
Ackerson is also a suspect in the armed robbery of another man July 8 at the Carthage Inn in Carthage and in a carjacking July 19 in the parking lot of the Motel 6 in Joplin.
A robbery charge filed in the Carthage Inn incident, in which he is suspected of having robbed Phillip Neese of a watch valued at $595, was dismissed recently due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim. A robbery charge remains pending in Jasper County Circuit Court with respect to the incident at Motel 6 in which he and two other men allegedly hijacked another man's car at gunpoint.
