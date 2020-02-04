A Joplin teen pleaded guilty Tuesday to two recent felony assaults and was sentenced to 120 days of shock time in the state's prison system.
Trevin C. Dicks, 17, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts of armed criminal action and a drug possession charge from a separate arrest.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Dicks underlying sentences of 10 years on each of the assault convictions with the terms to run concurrently and to be served in the state's shock incarceration program at the Institutional Treatment Center. The court will review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the teen on probation.
Dicks is the first of three co-defendants to plead guilty in the Sept. 28 alleged kidnapping, assault and robbery in Joplin of 20-year-old Preston Valentine. He had been facing robbery and kidnapping charges along with the armed criminal action counts in the case. The robbery and kidnapping charges were amended to assault counts in the plea deal.
Charges remain pending in that case against Cayden B. Garvin and Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury, both 18.
Probable-cause affidavits allege that Dicks and Garvin abducted Valentine at gunpoint from a South Main Street location and took him to his residence on West 15th Street, where they made him take off his clothes before beating and using a stun gun on him, and robbing him of several hundred dollars and his cellphone. They purportedly recorded a portion of the crime on a cellphone and later posted the video through the social media application Snapchat.
Mace-Canterbury is no longer believed to have been present during the beating and robbery, but he is believed to have provided the other two defendants the weapons they used as well as instructions and encouragement via text messages.
Dicks also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in an attack on Hunter Sease 11 days earlier in Webb City. Sease suffered serious facial injuries, including broken bones, when Dicks beat him with his fists and then kicked and stomped on his head.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.