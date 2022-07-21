MONETT, Mo. — Area first responders are invited to a free barbecue lunch during CoxHealth's annual Salute to First Responders.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Cox Monett Hospital, 1000 E. Highway 60.
The event, now in its seventh year, is open to all first responders, and no RSVP is required.
Each to-go boxed lunch includes a hamburger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookie and a drink.
