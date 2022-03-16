The first Third Thursday of the season will take place this week in downtown Joplin, sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance and Leggett & Platt Inc.
Because it will be St. Patrick's Day, vendors are encouraged to wear green and embrace a "green" theme. The Joplin Recycling Center will be present to discuss ways to go green.
The community can visit with representatives from the Memorial Hall Committee to see proposed plans for the building and ask questions about the facility. Joplin residents will vote April 5 on a proposal to repair and repurpose Memorial Hall.
There also will be 20 food trucks, live music from Catalyst on the 609 Stage, the Sea Hollies performing indoors at Chaos Brewing, a vintage car show in the 100 block, an artisan market in the 500 block, dozens of area businesses and nonprofits, outdoor dining from various downtown restaurants, area businesses open for virtual reality play, ax throwing, live music, arcade games and more.
Additional title sponsors include The Joplin Globe, KSN/KODE and Zimmer Media.
