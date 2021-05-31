The First Thursday ArtWalk is set to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown Joplin.
The schedule includes:
• Club 609, 609 S. Main St., featuring Annetta Gregory and her oil paintings.
• Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., featuring Connie Miller and her paintings, "Chilling with Color."
• Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., featuring Philip Ledbetter and his contemporary paintings, “Painting in Motion.” There will also be displayed art from Linda Teeter, Helen Kunze, Kristin Girard and 12 other gallery artisans.
• Ron and Thao Photography, 411 S. Main St., showcasing photography from their travels.
• Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin St., featuring Koral Martin’s photography, “Journeys: Near and Afar.” The back room will feature artists Lou Stine, Misty White, Brittney Spradling (painters), Ginger Copeland (resin/glass painting), Shawn Riley (photography) and comic writer Dan Trogdon. Music will be provided by the Ozark Bards.
• Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., featuring painters Al Gritten and Veronica Carr in the lobby, as well as "Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial" in the main gallery; "Preserving the Old West" by Jim Clement in the regional gallery; and a reception for Missouri Southern students Dustin Miller, Amber Davidson, Nellie Mitchell and Taylor Jo Williams in the upstairs gallery.
ArtWalk participants will take donations in memory of Joplin art advocate Jo Mueller. Funds will go to art classes for children. Donation buckets will be available at both Urban Art and Joplin Avenue Coffee Co.
Masks should be worn inside all venues.
Details: facebook/firstthursdayartwalkjoplin, 417-438-5931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.