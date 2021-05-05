The First Thursday ArtWalk will take place in downtown Joplin, with events at six indoor venues.
• Club 609, 609 S. Main, will showcase "A Timeless Collection of Original Paintings" in memory of artist Carol Melton.
• At Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main, artist Connie Miller will host her show, "Chilling with Color."
• At Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main, photographer Koral Martin will highlight her show, "Journey: Near and Afar," with music provided by Vagabond Grove.
• At Ron Erwin & Thao Nguyen Photographer, 411 S. Main, the owners will show a number of photographs from their recent international travels.
• At Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., plenty of art will be on display, including photographs from the Four States Photographer Enthusiasts.
• In the back room of Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., Amber Mintert will showcase her watercolors in "Made With Objects." The Artisan Market Place will feature jewelry from Marta Churchwell, paintings by Todd Williams and Brittany Spradling, and photography from Mary Ann Soerries and Shawn Riley. The Ozark Bards will perform on stage.
All remaining ArtWalk events for the 2021 season will be dedicated in memory of Jo Mueller, the former Spiva executive director. Donations will be accepted to help children enjoy the arts. Donations can be dropped in buckets located at Urban Art Gallery and Joplin Avenue Coffee Co.
All participants, except musicians, are required to wear masks.
Details: 417-438-5931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.