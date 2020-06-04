Good evening, readers! It's almost Friday, which means it's also almost the end of the first week of summer school in Joplin.
Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Roger Nomer visited Cecil Floyd Elementary School on Monday to experience the first day of summer school. Because Joplin schools had closed in mid-March as a result of the pandemic, it was the first day in the classroom for students and teachers in more than two months. Barker told me there was plenty of excitement (and a few tears) to go around.
But because the coronavirus is still a potential threat, Joplin school officials have made a number of changes to the way summer school operates this year. You can read the details and get reactions from parents and students later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
Here's what else we're working on:
- We'll wrap up our series on our 2020 Area Academic Excellence Team and hope you have enjoyed getting to know these bright young men and women.
- In our Health section, reporter John Hacker will give us an update on how day care centers are reopening and staying safe amid the pandemic.
- And columnist Dave Ramsey discusses how to create "teachable moments" when discussing finances with one's children.
That's it for today. Thanks for reading!
