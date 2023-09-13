CASSVILLE, Mo. — Veterans and anyone actively serving in the military are invited to fish for free on Saturday at Roaring River State Park.
At Veterans’ Free Fishing Day, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., there will be no license or daily tag fee. Eligible anglers can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store Friday or Saturday. All other fishing regulations still apply.
Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County.
Details: 417-847-2539.
