Even though it was rainy on the last day of spring break, the fish were biting at the Fishy Fun Friday event inside the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
The Missouri Department of Conservation event aimed to familiarize kids with the kinds of fish in the area and ways to catch them.
“Something like this may seem like we’re doing a few crafts inside, but we’re really inspiring future conservationists today,” said Jessie Ballard, naturalist at the center.
At one activity, kids used a simple fishing pole to catch magnetic paper fish. Once they pulled in their catch, they compared the paper fish to the real fish in the 1,300-gallon aquarium at the center.
Teaching kids about fishing and conservation is an important part of conserving the area’s natural resources, Ballard said.
“If you think about our name, we are the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center,” Ballard said. “We put that in our name for a very important reason. Shoal Creek is a beautiful and wonderful water source for Joplin.”
Inspiring younger kids to see what’s going on with fish leads to many things further down the road, Ballard said. If they appreciate natural resources early in life, then they’ll be prepared to protect them later in life, she said.
“Fishermen and -women are the ones on the banks seeing what is going on with the fish, what’s happening with the habitats,” Ballard said. “They’re the first boots on the ground to let us know if something is going wrong.”
Wearing rain galoshes and a colorful fishing T-shirt, Wyatt Cole, 3, used a glue stick to attach fins to his largemouth bass “Fishmas” ornament. He attended Fishy Fun Friday with his younger brother, Walker, and mom, Kristen.
Kristen Cole said her husband is a fisherman, often bringing his catches home for meals. The family lives in a neighborhood with a pond, and they walk there every day to see fish and turtles. As her kids bounced from activity to activity, Cole said she was excited for them to learn about fishing.
“I think fishing is a great way to spend time in nature,” Cole said. “It’s a good pastime they can do from when they’re little. It’s also a great opportunity to bond with their dad.”
David Moss, with the MAKO Fly Fishers, helped with demonstrations at the event. He said the group does a lot of activities with kids, like fly casting and tying.
“We see them as the future of the sport,” Moss said. “We like to spread the joy we get from fly fishing.”
Moss said that although most kids are accustomed to using a spinning rod, fly fishing is something different for them. He said there’s lots of interest in fly fishing in this area. The annual Kids Fishing Day at Roaring River had more than 900 kids last year.
Fly fishing can be an engaging sport for kids, and keep them interested on the banks, he said.
“Even if the fish aren’t biting, you can work on your casting,” Moss said. “With a spinning rod, if kids aren’t catching something, they can get frustrated. But with fly fishing, there’s always something to work on.”
Whether cold or warm water, fly rod or spinning, spring is the perfect time to start preparing for fishing, Ballard said.
“You get done with the winter blues, and a lot of our fish are starting to become more active,” Ballard said. “We’re right on the cusp of having beautiful weather and having a good time to spend with family outdoors.”
