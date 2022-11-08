Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick held a significant lead in the race for Missouri state auditor as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a count on the Missouri secretary of state’s website.
With 1,368 of 3,266 precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick had received 66.119% of the vote, or 675,565 votes to Democrat Alan Green’s 31.072%, or 317,477 votes.
Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr.’s 2.788%, or 28,488 votes.
In Jasper County, Fitzpatrick received 25,906 votes to Green’s 7,645 votes and Hartwig’s 1,003 votes.
Fitzpatrick, 34, of Cassville, is a lifelong Missouri resident and entrepreneur who founded a company that built and repaired marinas and docs in 2003 at the age of 16.
He graduated from Cassville High School in 2006 and graduated from the University of Missouri in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree.
