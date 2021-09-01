Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five picks from Joplin Globe staff.
1. The Labor Day holiday and the opening weekend of North Forest Lights seem a perfect pairing.
This outdoor evening hike features light displays set to compelling music throughout the grounds of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Presenters say the lights are absolutely magical, making for an unforgettable evening.
Advance tickets are always recommended because you get to pick your time better and because walk-ups cost an extra $5 — and may not even be available, based on attendance.
Admission: $22, $10 for kids. Members get an additional discount.
Details: crystalbridges.org.
2. Why wait for the weekend for artistic entertainment? Thursday will feature First Thursday ArtWalk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. downtown. The event features dozens of artists showing and selling their creations, as well as live music and more. Details: 417-438-5931.
3. A makeshift drive-in movie will be shown under the stars Friday at Missouri Southern State University. Sponsored by U.S. Cellular, “Shrek 2” will be shown for an evening of family-friendly entertainment. Showtime is at 7:45 p.m. at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Details: drivein.uscellular.com.
4. Spend some quality time with your favorite pooch this Labor Day weekend.
At George Washington Carver National Monument in Dimaond, a special Bark Ranger pop-up tent will be featured, giving you and your dog a walk with some nifty perks. The pop-up tent will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
Details: 417-325-4151.
5. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Labor Day means that an annual Pittsburg festival is underway. Little Balkans Days features a variety of events happening from Friday to Sunday. Head to the festival’s website, browse the events and head over to Gorilla-ville for all the fun.
Details: littlebalkansfestival.com.
