The new organ in Carthage's Grace Episcopal Church includes 1,173 pipes mounted above and behind the organ keyboard to the right and in a box above the door to the left. Choir members gather just before Sunday's dedication service as Organist Peter Frost (right) practices on the new instrument. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER

Today in the Globe newsroom we heard beautiful music.

A service Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church featured the introduction of a renovated pipe organ. Congregation members say the pastor who started the project five years ago was able to hear it from heaven. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Dismissal of a lawsuit against a new Missouri voting law. 
  • The Jan. 6 House committee moving to subpoena the former president.
  • More about this weekend's Maple Leaf festivities.

