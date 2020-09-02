NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho will put a budgetary priority on a series of maintenance projects, pending the City Council's approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The Neosho City Council approved the first reading of that budget during its meeting Tuesday. It is expected to be placed on the agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting for final approval. The city's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The budget forecasts revenues of $23,678,494 and expenditures of $23,991,861, for a deficit of $313,367.
One of the biggest expenses is city personnel. Delivering on a promise tied to a recently passed half-cent sales tax for the police and fire departments, the budget allocates about $251,000 for immediate raises, said City Manager David Kennedy.
One of the biggest capital expenditures deals with tamping down water leaks in the city's system. About $400,000 has been budgeted for water meter installations around the downtown area.
"(With the meters), we can section off portions of downtown to monitor individual mains for water loss and determine where we need to focus," Kennedy said. "This is something that has plagued Neosho for many years."
Kennedy said the city is working with engineers to develop plans for metering. Once plans are finalized, the city will go out for bid and get the project completed.
On the income side, uncertainty caused by the pandemic led to a projection of no increase in sales tax revenue compared with the prior year. The city is currently almost 5% over what it projected for the current fiscal year, but because that increase was not expected, Kennedy said a conservative approach projecting no increase was recommended.
In other meeting business:
The city may work in partnership with the Neosho School District to complete projects related to improvements at the high school.
Superintendent Jim Cummins briefed the council on progress related to projects approved by voters in June, including a performing arts center at the high school and upgrades to the school's football field. Completion of school's projects could call for the relocation of a road and the installation of traffic safety measures.
While engineering work is still underway, Cummins asked the council about the possibility of joint partnerships for projects where costs could be shared, with discounts on permit fees. Although there was no vote, the council consensus was to to consider such partnerships once plans are more clear.
