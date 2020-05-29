WEBB CITY, Mo. — Flag City Brewing, a nanobrewery in Webb City, successfully completed its first year in business, which went better than expected, according to co-owner Eric Cooper.
“It was a good first year, and since we do this for fun, we had lower expectations of how it would go, but it’s been great,” he said. “We’ve been super busy. Everyone seems to like the beer that we make.”
A historic 100-year-old building located at 618 W. Fourth St. was transformed into a nanobrewery, which means it produces in batches of three barrels or smaller. The first modern-day brewery in Webb City was opened on Feb. 16, 2019, by co-owners Cooper and William Roderique. Cooper’s best friend, Eric Beezley, serves as the head brewer.
“Beezley teaches at Irving Elementary, and I’m the counselor at Soaring Heights Elementary,” Cooper said. “We started brewing together about 15 years ago. We got hired to teach (school) on the same day 18 years ago.”
During the first year, Beezley said it was a lot of trial and error figuring out the perfect brew.
“It was stressful in the beginning, but I’m a lot more confident now,” he said. “Now, we can brew, keg, clean and work behind the bar all at the same time. When we started, we could barely get out of our own way.”
It operates on a three-vessel brew system: One is for hot water, another is for mash, and the other kettle is for boiling and any additional ingredients. From there, it transfers from the brew kettle into fermenters, where yeast is added.
“When that’s done, we’ll keg it and put it in the basement for storage,” said Cooper. “We try to use it within three months, but it would probably last longer. It usually takes about 12 to 14 days to create a batch for a keg.”
The name “Flag City” actually pays homage to the town. In 1956, American Legion Post 322 initiated a campaign for Webb City to become the “City of Flags,” and the project culminated on July 4, 1957, according to Globe files.
The partners are also paying tribute to the region’s mining history by incorporating it into the titles of their four signature beers that are served year-round: the Oronogo Circle IPA, Sucker Flats Wheat, Turkey Creek Bitter and the Old No. 60 Brown Ale. The seasonal beer that’s currently being rotated is Irish Stout.
“We just like to make beer and wanted to do something small and family friendly while also paying tribute to the history of the mining town,” said Cooper. “The craft beer boom has gotten really big over the last 15 years. It’s exciting to see the other breweries popping up. Other breweries are good for us because there’s a large group of people who like to go from brewery to brewery. When you have people from out of town, one of the first things they do is look up local breweries.”
The brewery recently opened back up to the public three weeks ago after closing because of COVID-19, but it was able to provide beer through curbside service during the pandemic. The business has a Crowler machine that seals cans of fresh craft beer.
“You could swing by the lot, we’ll come by and take your order, fill you up some cans and send you on your way,” said Cooper. “It’s fresh and made right there when you order it. We had a good response, and we were only open a couple hours from 5 to 7 p.m. But in those two hours, we did just as well as we normally do with regular hours.”
After this weekend, Flag City Brewing will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Food trucks are parked out front from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.
