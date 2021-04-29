A flag-raising ceremony will be held today as part of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group quarterly gathering. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 301 W. Riviera Drive, outside the group's newly constructed education cottage.
The flagpole, flags and lights were funded by a grant from the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation, and represents the completion of the cottage's construction, according to a news release from the group. A grand opening for the building was held in March.
Members of the friends group who are veterans will be recognized during today's ceremony, and the national anthem will be sung.
Details: 417-708-7713.
