U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday in honor of Joplin police Officer Jake Reed, according to an order from Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
Reed, 27, was shot and wounded last week after responding to a disturbance call, and he died of his injuries three days later. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Missouri Southern State University. Cpl. Ben Cooper also was killed during the shootout with the suspect; his funeral was Tuesday. Officer Rick Hirshey, a third officer who responded last week, was injured and released from the hospital on Wednesday.
“Less than five years ago, at just 22 years of age, Jake Reed took an oath to protect his community, fight violence and run toward danger, no matter the risk to himself,” Kehoe said in a statement. “Last week, his courage and commitment to safeguarding others cost Officer Reed his life. His heroic service and contributions to Joplin are magnified by the gift of life he provided to others through organ donation. We must continue to support Officer Reed's family and the heroes of law enforcement who sacrifice each day to make our communities safer.”
