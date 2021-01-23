Joplin firefighters were dispatched at 6:31 a.m. Saturday to a fire in a building associated with Wright's Radiator Service at 408 E. Eighth St.
A fire department spokesman no injuries were reported in connection with bringing the fire under control.
For safety reasons, a demolition crew was brought in after the fire to bring down portions of the building that were still standing.
A fire marshal who was dispatched to the scene was unable to pinpoint a cause of the fire, which remains under investigation, the department spokesman said.
