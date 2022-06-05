A flamboyance of plastic flamingos appearing in lawns throughout Jasper County is not a prank but a fundraiser by a nonprofit organization to support hundreds of local children in foster care.
It’s now flocking season for Fostering Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that aids and serves the local foster care community by providing resources to children in care, foster families and agency workers. It also operates the Caring Closet at 1200 Briarbrook Drive, Suite D, in Carl Junction, which offers free clothing, toys, toiletries and other resources to foster families and the children in their care.
Fostering Hope in May kicked off the Great Flamingo Migration fundraiser to raise awareness of its mission in Southwest Missouri.
Sarah Burch, executive director, said the organization is currently serving 489 children in Jasper County, 212 children in Newton and McDonald counties, and 112 children in Barton, Dade, Vernon and Cedar counties, as well as 374 foster families.
Fostering Hope turns 10 this year and aims to one day be in a bigger location.
“I think we’ve been able to really rally around the foster care community,” Burch said. “I know that foster families can feel isolated. and it’s very time-consuming. One of our goals is to host supervised visits between kids and biological parents. We do that at Christ Church of Oronogo right now, and we’re trying to either find more churches to host it or more space that we could utilize.”
A $25 donation to Fostering Hope will send their flamingo wranglers to populate a yard of the donor's choosing with a flock of 24 birds in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction or Carthage. Add more flocks to a yard for an additional $10 each. The 3-foot decorative lawn birds also come with a yard sign saying “Flamingo Flocking in Progress. This yard has been flocked to support kids in foster care.”
The decorations will roost for 24 to 48 hours before migrating to another yard. The homeowner who’s flocked will receive a door hanger explaining the fundraiser, as well as coupons to sponsors House of Bounce and Pineapple Bliss. Fostering Hope shirts can also be purchased at Pineapple Bliss for $20.
“Everyone who gets their house flocked will receive a coupon for one free small bliss and a bounce pass,” Burch said. “This fundraiser helps with all of our programming, and that includes our Caring Closet. We just opened another Caring Closet with Hope Valley Ranch in Lamar. It helps us send birthday cards to kids in foster care every year and send them books. We also do events throughout the year for teens.”
The flamingo flocking began May 15 and will run through June 25. A dozen lawns on Brewster Lane in Webb City sported the pink lawn decor the first week of the fundraiser. One of the flamingos was placed in the driver’s seat of a small tractor, steering with its beak. Last year, some of the birds were wearing tiny hats and bandannas.
Marsha Ramm, chief flamingo wrangler, said she likes to incorporate different themes into the displays, if the weather cooperates. Ramm has been volunteering with the Great Flamingo Migration fundraiser since its inception in 2018. The wranglers flocked 75 yards last year and hope to do as many this year.
“I love it because sometimes when I’m doing the yards, a person will pull up and ask what I’m doing,” Ramm said. “I tell them to visit fosteringhope.com, but I’ve even had people hand me donations. A lot of them pass it on and keep flocking yards. It’s a fun experience and not only a great way to get excited about summer, but they get to learn about Fostering Hope.”
The flamingo wranglers recently purchased bathtub sets with rubber ducks and soap for the lawn birds. Ramm said she even made a miniature shower cap.
“Who knows what I’ll come up with?” she said.
Shayla Moore, owner of House of Bounce in Joplin, helped start the flamingo trend around town many years ago. Before the launch of the Great Flamingo Migration fundraiser, Moore had decorated the House of Bounce lawn with over 400 plastic flamingos to visually represent the amount of children in foster care in Jasper County.
Moore said the fundraiser is a great way to bring awareness to Fostering Hope and what it's trying to accomplish in the community.
“As people drove by, they would be wondering why we had 400 flamingos outside,” she said. “It got people questioning, and they could sponsor a flamingo for $5 or $10. We would tie a ribbon around it, and that flamingo was sponsored. I told Burch that if we had more time, it would be fun to do something like this where it travels and you could flock different people’s yards. She loved the idea, and they ended up jumping on it and running with it the next year. It’s one of their bigger fundraisers, and it all started with a silly idea.”
