Minor flooding is forecast for the region, including the Spring River at Carthage and the Neosho River near Commerce, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield, which issued a flood warning this morning.
Previous rainfall, combined with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, also will cause flooding along the Marmaton, Osage, Little Osage and Sac rivers in Southwest Missouri.
Those with property and livestock along the rivers are advised to take precautions.
Strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible late this afternoon into tonight, mainly along and southwest of an Appleton City to West Plains line. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a threat.
The Joplin area has reported 17.8 inches of rain through April 24; 11.07 is the normal for the same period.
