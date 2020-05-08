Because warning lights on a flood-prone section of a Joplin road are not working, Joplin city crews may close it in case of flooding.
The low-water bridge on Murphy Boulevard just west of Main Street, located in northern Joplin, is equipped with lights that are not currently functioning, according to a press release from the city of Joplin. City workers are expected to have repairs completed next week.
If a flooding risk presents itself before the repairs are made, gates will block the road to prevent drivers from entering flood water, according to the release. Drivers who see any water across the bridge if the gates are not closed should still use caution and find another route.
The National Weather Service has predicted clear weather throughout the weekend, with possibilities of rain Monday night through Thursday.
