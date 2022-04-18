Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a flowery feature shared by Kansas and Ukraine.
A Joplin florist is turning to sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, for a fundraiser to benefit residents who have been victims of the Russian invasion.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Actions taken during the Joplin City Council meeting.
- A vintage fire truck in Miami.
- Former Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens continuing to campaign for U.S. Senate.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
