Sunflowers

Judie Hoopai organizes an arrangement of sunflowers Monday morning at Higdon Florist, which is located at 201 E. 32nd St. in Joplin. It is running a fundraiser in which buyers can add sunflowers to an arrangement for $5 per stem. Proceeds from the sunflower sales will go to Samaritan’s Purse to help relief efforts in Ukraine. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a flowery feature shared by Kansas and Ukraine. 

A Joplin florist is turning to sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, for a fundraiser to benefit residents who have been victims of the Russian invasion. 

