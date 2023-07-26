In an effort to bring attention to a Seventh Street neighborhood, local merchants have enlisted the help of flower planters bursting with color and life.
“It seems to make people smile,” said Albert Farris, owner of Albert’s Greenhouse, located at 802 W. Seventh St. “It puts you in a better mood. It’s part of our well-being to have pretty plants around.”
While Farris was on vacation with his wife several years ago, an area in suburban St. Louis decorated with whiskey barrels holding flowers caught his attention. The location was a retail and residential mix, similar to the greenhouse’s neighborhood in Joplin.
“These barrels were the same for about five or six blocks,” Farris said. “You really noticed it, and it gave you a nice feeling.”
Farris put the idea in the back of his mind for his corner of Joplin. The greenhouse already donates flowers for planters installed in downtown Joplin, so this would be a similar project, he thought.
As the city emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, Farris decided this year was a good time to try it. In cooperation with the merchants of West Seventh Street, the beautification project started in the middle of April.
The merchants buy the pots, which are 36-inch, heavy-duty planters. Albert’s Greenhouse plants the flowers in them using a professional potting mix and fertilizes the plants, and the businesses take care of watering. The greenhouse also replaces the flowers if they have a problem.
The only requirement is that the pots be in front of the business, by the sidewalk. That makes it a Seventh Street project, not an individual business project, Farris said.
“The local merchants really have done a good job,” Farris said. “It was just an idea that makes the street look a little nicer, and hopefully, people notice it.”
The flowers used in the planters are a Supertunia Vista mix, a distinctive hearty flower that is a signature plant at Albert’s. The ones along Seventh Street are a vibrant purple and can take an early frost while blooming through October.
The idea has caught on like wildflowers with businesses along Seventh Street. The planters are located as far east as the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and as far west as El Guapo’s Cigar and Pipe Lounge, with many places in between.
Community pride
One of the planters is located at the Cash Saver at 811 W. Seventh St. Jeff Bennett, store director, said Farris had a big part in him setting up shop in the west side of town. The two are close friends, and he encouraged Bennett to set up a business along West Seventh Street. Like many businesses in the area, they help each other.
“His business is good for me, and our business has brought traffic to his store. It’s mutually beneficial,” Bennett said.
Farris presented the planter project to Bennett from a beautification standpoint, looking for something to set West Seventh Street apart from other city roads.
“I thought it would be something that we, as a business, could do to help improve the community,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the grocery store has been at this location for about four years, and over that time he’s seen a little more community pride in his neighborhood.
He likes that the greenhouse makes the project easy for business owners and hopes it will be a catalyst for others, like a snowball rolling down a hill.
“I hope that next year it will encourage more businesses to take part,” Bennett said. “We’re kind of breaking the ice here the first year. More is better. The more businesses that take part, the more noticeable the beautification becomes.”
In the future, Farris speculates the neighborhood might do red, white and blue flowers. Bennett is thinking of mums for the fall season.
Farris said his goal is to give this historic section of town more of a neighborhood atmosphere.
He recalls Seventh Street started out as unpaved, and people would park along the side of the road. It was an old-fashioned area with middle-class homes, he said. When the street became a four-lane road, filling stations sprang up on both sides of the street. Farris said most of those are gone now, with a mix of retail and residential properties in their place. The first greenhouse was built at this location in 1981.
Farris said this section of town can sometimes be overlooked, far from the traffic and commercial business of Range Line Road, and he wanted to perk up the rest of the neighborhood a bit.
“This old part of town is not dead; there’s still a lot of life here,” Farris said.
