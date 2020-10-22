Floyd Belk remembered for leadership role at college, on city council

A Joplin man who helped lead Missouri Southern State University through a critical transition and who also was active on the Joplin City Council is being remembered for his contributions to the community.
Floyd Belk, 95, died Sept. 22.
"He loved Joplin," said his son, Tim Belk. "He loved the people."
A Joplin native, Floyd Belk attended Joplin Junior College, where he played football, graduating in 1948. He went on to receive his undergraduate and master's degrees from what is now Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
He taught for more than a decade in the Joplin public school system before receiving his doctorate from Oklahoma State University and going to work for what was then Joplin Junior College in 1966. He arrived just as it was transitioning from a two-year to a four-year school and as it was moving from its downtown location to the Mission Hills site where the campus is located today.
"He and Paul Shipman (vice president of business affairs) and Leon Billingsly (president), they were part of the core that did that," Tim Belk said, referring to the transition. "That was an exciting time."
Floyd Belk started as director of admissions and institutional research and was named assistant dean in 1972. He was named vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty in 1974. In 1978 and 1979, after the death of Leon Billingsly, Belk served a stint as interim president. He retired in 1990 and received the Outstanding Alumni Award that year.
"It was sure gratifying for him to see that college grow the way it did," his son said.
Julio Leon, who became president of Missouri Southern in 1982, worked closely with Belk through the years.
"I have nothing but great admiration and respect for this gentleman," Leon said Thursday. "Joplin has lost a great leader; he was a fantastic person."
Delores Honey, who retired as assistant vice president for assessment and institutional research at MSSU, worked for Belk for many years.
"He was the consummate professional in all of his dealings with faculty and administration," she said. "He was respectful of everyone and his loyalty to Missouri Southern was unquestioned."
Belk also served two stints on the Joplin City Council. During the first stint, from 1968 to 1972, he served as mayor pro tem. After a 24-year gap, Belk returned to the council, serving from 1996 to 2000, and helped secure city funding to bring the nature center to Joplin's Wildcat Park.
"Dad was thoroughly accomplished, and he could have gone anywhere in the country, but he chose to stay here," his son said. "He just thought Joplin was truly a special place."
Belk was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, in 1993, and his second wife, Mary Sue, in 2016. He is survived by two sons, Tim C. Belk, of Austin, Texas, and J. Todd Belk, of Kansas City, and extended family.
No public memorial service is planned.
