U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff today, a show of respect for former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, who died earlier this month.
On July 17, President Trump issued a proclamation in memory of Stevens, who also was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
The U.S. Supreme Court has posted notice that a private funeral and interment will occur today in Arlington National Cemetery.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff through sunset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.