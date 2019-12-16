Good news, Joplin.
Winter arrives Saturday, but Ozark folklore holds out some hope: Winter will be mild.
Consider these old maxims, provided courtesy of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, Arkansas:
"Cold weather before Nov. 15 means the winter will be mild.”
On Nov. 12, the high was 27 degrees. The low was 11. That ought to qualify.
“The number of days over 100 degrees in July is the same as the number of days that will be below zero degrees in January.”
Joplin didn't hit 100 degrees in July.
Rachel Whitaker, a research specialist at the Shiloh Museum, said other Ozark folklore methods for predicting winter look at the inside of the persimmon seed and at the woolly caterpillar. She said she favors the latter.
“When woolly worms are fat and black in late fall, bad weather can be expected; if they are light brown, expect a mild winter.”
That echoes another bit of folk wisdom: “Thick coats on coons, bears, horses and other animals mean winter will be severe.”
“So far, my quarter horse hasn’t been wrong,” Whitaker said. “The persimmon is hit or miss, but the woolly worms, this is the first year that I’ve seen an all-black really fuzzy woolly worm, so we’ll see. This will be my first year to test that theory.”
Brooks Blevins, a historian and the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, said there's no way to pinpoint where the folklore originated.
"Most of the folks who came to the Ozarks were some sort of British descent, so I would guess some of this weather folklore, just like other kinds of folklore, probably extended back to places like England, Scotland and Northern Ireland," he said.
He said the old sayings don't have as much value today.
"Back 100 years ago, I think there were still a good number of people who put stock in them," he said. "Today I think most people just see it as something fun and evocative of the old days and their childhood. But I'm sure there are a handful of people out there who do put some stock in them."
Forecasts
The National Weather Service offers reason to be hopeful, too.
Predictions are for above-normal temperatures for Southwest Missouri, at least for the rest of the year, with an equal chance of above-average or below-average rainfall for the southwest corner of the state, but with most of the state receiving above-average rainfall.
The longer-term forecast, all the way through April, also predicts above-normal temperatures for the far southwest corner of Missouri.
Megan Terry, meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, said that while cold weather arrived over the weekend, it won't be sticking around.
“Thursday and Friday, we’re seeing highs in the 50s,” Terry said. “On Monday, we’ll be pushing 60 (degrees). The longer term outlooks, on average, for the next month is above-average temperatures in Joplin."
If the area makes it through January without bitterly cold weather, February holds the promise of warmer days.
According to the National Weather Service, during the past four Februarys — from 2016 to 2019, 113 days total — Joplin recorded 41 days when temperatures were in the 60s, or more than a third of the time, and 66 days when temperatures were 50 degrees or higher, or more than half the time. And there have been 15 days in the past three years when it was above 70 degrees in February as well as a handful of days that pushed into the 80s.
Joplin also is wrapping up one of the wettest years on record with more than 61 inches of rain recorded so far, according to National Weather Service in Springfield.
The record for Joplin is 65.25 inches, set in 1985.
The total has gone above 60 inches only five times since 1902, according to the National Weather Service.
A contrary note
The Old Farmer’s Almanac released its 228th annual edition this year, and it lays out a different pattern.
The almanac predicts that winter in the Midwest will be snowier and wetter than normal, and colder, too.
Sarah Perreault, senior editor of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, said the publication has been using the same methods to predict the weather since the first edition was published in 1792.
“It’s based on solar science, meteorology and climatology,” she said. “Certainly over the years, we’ve been able to enhance the formula with state-of-the-art information, radars and technology. We have an 80% accuracy rate.”
Weather wisdom
Here are some additional items of Ozark folklore to predict winter weather, according to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, Arkansas:
• Small snowflakes indicate heavy snow, and large flakes mean a light snow.
• Smoke rising fast in curls means that snow will be coming soon.
• If hornets build their nests low to the ground, winter will be mild.
