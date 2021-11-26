Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at challenges facing food pantries.
As the holidays approach, The Lion Co-op food and hygiene pantry is one of a few finding it challenging to keep supplies on hand for recipients.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin falling short on a streetlight count.
- Newton County offering a text-to-911 service.
- The Joplin Board of Education considering a change to public commenting.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
