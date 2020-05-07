Food pantries across the nation are experiencing a surge in demand as the need for services increases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To fill the empty shelves in Cherokee County, Southeast Kansas towns are being posed with a “Food Fight” challenge.
Cherokee County's K-State Research and Extension office in Columbus and area partners are asking residents in Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Riverton and Weir to donate to their local food pantries. The community with the most weight in donations by May 15 will receive a traveling trophy from the Columbus News-Report newspaper and bragging rights.
Approximately 57% of the residents in Cherokee County are food-insecure based on income at or below 130% of the federal poverty line. Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement that the COVID-19 crisis is driving more people into food insecurity while also putting a strain on food banks to provide more meals. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March, 98% of food banks reported an increase in demand for food assistance and 59% of food banks reported having less inventory, according to findings from Feeding America, which is a nationwide network of food banks in the U.S.
Christina Holmes, family and consumer science agent, said K-State Research and Extension began surveying local food pantries to see how they’re holding up amid the pandemic and found many are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.
With rising food prices and less selection at grocery stores, many of the people who would contribute to food banks are now the recipients. The cost of groceries jumped 0.5% in February, the biggest monthly gain in nearly six years, according to The Associated Press.
“Some food banks are only sponsored by area donations, and as a result, we’re seeing the people who usually donate are the ones receiving food,” Holmes said. “Feeding their family shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”
Holmes said even after the challenge is over, the need to stock food pantries will be ongoing.
“Our hope is to exceed over 2,000 pounds in donations,” Holmes said. “This started out as a small conversation, but it has gotten everyone excited. You can help spread the word or donate a few cans of food. We have very competitive towns in Cherokee County, so I think we’ll meet our goal.”
If all five communities can donate 2,000 pounds of food, Farmers Cooperative Association in Columbus will match the weight to help stock area food pantries. Matt Case, general manager with the cooperative, said the cooperative planned on contributing to the cause anyway but thought a communitywide challenge would be more fun.
“Being farmer-owned, we’re in the food business, so when it comes to feeding people, that’s where we tend to gravitate to,” Case said. “Community support is an area of focus for us. Christine called and asked if they could use our facilities to weigh the food to pick the winner, as we have certified scales at all of our facilities. I told her, 'You can, but only if I can issue a challenge.' We thought it would drive more donations.”
Riverton First Baptist Church
Merry Thomas, of Riverton, helped organize a food bank at Riverton First Baptist Church approximately four years ago after seeing a growing need for food assistance in the region.
“Cherokee County is one of the poorest counties in Kansas,” she said. “The food bank has really grown over the last few years.”
Ethel Jordan, church secretary, said the church is providing assistance to more than 90 families per week, as well as more than 30 senior citizens and individuals with low incomes. Before the pandemic, the church was averaging about 40 families per week. It also has been seeing a lot of essential workers requesting assistance.
“People are really appreciative of this, especially with so many food shortages at the stores,” Jordan said. “We’ve had a lot of health care workers come by who are very grateful and promise that the food will not be wasted.”
Currently, the Riverton food bank is facing a shortage of nonperishables, vegetables, canned goods, canned meat and staples such as milk. The food pantry operates through grants from sources such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as donations from congregation members and the community.
“Whether we’re in a pandemic or not, food shortages don’t have a timetable,” Jordan said. “There will always be a need for donations. I think the food challenge is a great idea.”
Rebecca Dobyns, practice representative of Riggs Chiropractic, has volunteered her time to pick up donations from people who may not be able to venture out of their homes.
“I heard area food banks were running low and some even on the verge of closing their doors,” Dobyns said. “I’m happy to pick up any food donations if people need help."
Drop-off sites
Nonperishable foods can be dropped at the following locations:
• Soda Fountain, 1136 Military Ave., Baxter Springs.
• Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension office, 124 W. Country Road, Columbus.
• Galena Sentinel, 511 S. Main St., Galena.
• Riggs Chiropractic, 6524 S.E. Quakervale Road, Riverton.
• City of Weir, 306 N. Washington, Weir.
Numbers
A new report by Feeding America states that the number of food-insecure children could escalate to 18 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The highest total ever reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture was 17.2 million in 2009 at the height of the Great Recession, according to a news release from Feeding America.
