The Joplin City Council will hear at Monday's meeting a city staff proposal on a plan to boost wages for police and firefighters if voters agree to fund it with more taxes.
A plan that would increase pay for public safety workers in a range from 5% to 38% is to be presented. That would cost $9 million, according to city documents. To raise the money, staff proposes to ask voters to approve a property tax increase of $1 per $100 assessed valuation and $1 per $100 personal property assessed valuation. Estimates show the expected tax bills would be $285 on a house valued at $150,000 and $100 for personal property valued at $30,000.
After that, the council will turn to an agenda of public hearings on zoning requests that include one to establish a food truck and events park in 2400 block of Main Street.
A request for a special-use permit is sought for the operation of a food truck park, entertainment and recreation by Jason Shaw of Chester, South Dakota.
He would provide up to 30 off-street parking spaces on the property and employ four to six people. He asks to operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Other requests to be heard:
• Samantha Schneickert, 5502 W. 34th Place, requests a zoning change from property at 655 Lavender Lane from apartment house to commercial to build a storage facility, laundromat and a home base for a diaper bank for the Central Christian Center.
• A change from single-family residential to duplex zoning at 1908 W. 10th St. by Jim Ames, a resident of Florida.
• Change zoning from single-family residential to single-family residential planned development at 3330 and 3332 N. St. Louis Ave. sought by the Jason and Debra Gaskill Trust.
