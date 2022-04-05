PITTSBURG, Kan. — Enrollment is open for a ServSafe food safety course and proctored exam open to the community, including those in food service and the restaurant business, to be held on May 19 at Pittsburg State University.
The course and exam will be held from 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. in the Family and Consumer Science building and will cost $50.
Participants will be required to purchase the ServSafe Certification seventh-edition book and scantron exam answer sheet separately from the National Restaurant Association website.
ServSafe is accredited by the American National Standards Institute.
Enrollment will continue through May 2 at www.pittstate.edu/servsafe.
