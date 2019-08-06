The community will have an opportunity this week to help fight food insecurity on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Culver Creek Eatery will have its food truck parked on campus from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. The catering company, owned and operated by Jon Tupper and Jarren Tupper, will offer a pork sandwich, a side and a cookie for $8.
As part of a "Buy One, Give One" deal, each purchase also will donate a sandwich to a Missouri Southern student, faculty member or staff member in need.
The effort is the latest by the Tuppers to support the Lion Co-op, a food pantry that opened for the Missouri Southern campus community last fall inside the storm shelter near the residence halls. The pantry offers donated food and hygiene items to students, faculty and staff in need.
"When they decided to start the co-op last year, it was a real no-brainer that that was a group of people we wanted to be involved with," Jarren Tupper said.
Andrea Cullers, one of the organizers of the Lion Co-op and an associate professor in the kinesiology department, said the Tuppers have been "huge supporters" of the pantry, even helping them obtain two deep freezers.
The pantry, which was open three days a week during the academic year, said in early June that it would be closed throughout the summer and instead directed students to Crosslines Ministries for their food and hygiene needs. But less than a week later, it reversed course, with organizers announcing they would seek volunteer assistance to open the pantry one day per week during the summer — even on the July 4 holiday.
"I was on campus the first week of June, and I received an email from a custodian on campus, and I also was talking to some students on campus who were taking summer classes, and we thought, 'We'll figure it out,'" Cullers said of deciding to keep the pantry open. "We've probably had 10 to 15 people come in per week, so definitely a need was there."
Most students won't return to campus until next week, but a few — primarily student athletes — are already back, Cullers said. The student cafeteria has been closed since July 26 and won't reopen until Aug. 15, so recent meals provided by the Lion Co-op, including pizza and Chinese food, have been well attended, she said.
"There's a chunk of time where there's not a lot of food available on campus," Cullers said. "We knew that there would be students who needed assistance over the summer, but we were really surprised" by the turnout.
