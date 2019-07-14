GALENA, Kan. — A 19-foot-tall Muffler Man was recently placed near the historic viaduct along old Route 66 in Galena, and locals hope it will become the town’s newest roadside attraction.
The sculpture’s name is Frecs, and it depicts Milbern John Busick, a real-life miner from the area. He earned the nickname Frecs because of his reddish hair and freckles.
“I love it,” said Lance Nichols, Galena mayor. “It’s another addition to all of the things that are going on down here on the route.”
Muffler Men are large sculptures or statues that served as roadside attractions, often for advertising purposes.
Renee Charles, president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, came up with the idea to create the town’s first Muffler Man as a way to honor her grandfather, Busick, who was a lead and zinc miner in the region. After years of health problems, the U.S. Army veteran of World War II died in August 1978 of emphysema. He was 62 years old.
“Everyone around town called him Frecs, and a lot of people didn’t know his real name,” Charles said. “He had reddish brown hair and freckles all over. He worked for the Works Progress Administration as well. Galena’s a mining town, and Kansas Route 66 needed a Muffler Man.”
The structure is made out of what is known as poor man's fiberglass, which is composed of materials such as canvas, cloth sheets, glue and paint. Charles said a majority of the supplies and labor were donated. The Young Roadie Association, a Route 66 organization, helped with the project, as did city workers and family members.
“We couldn’t afford a Muffler Man, so we made our own,” Charles said. “In order for it to be a roadside attraction, it had to be at least 19 feet tall. John Simon, the city’s welder, helped weld the metal frame for me. Then we wrapped it with chicken wire, so it’s like a papier-mache, but you use sheets and wood glue. The last layer needs to be more fiber. The glue hardens up, and you put a spar varnish over it to seal it up.”
Frecs can be found towering over the Mother Road on East Front Street, where he’s outfitted in blue jean overalls and a helmet with a working light that illuminates the night sky. A rope is thrown across his right shoulder, and he grasps a bucket in one hand and a pickax in the other.
“The whole 13.2 miles of Kansas Route 66 needs to be a destination,” Charles said. “Slowly, from both ends, we’re working on that. Baxter (Springs) has the car museum, and the Riverton FFA kids made that wonderful Route 66 shield.”
Charles has been working on the project with a team of helpers for over a year and a half, she said, but it’s not quite finished. The assembly of Frecs began earlier this summer, and he will soon have his boots installed, one of the last remaining pieces.
Frecs is located in an area that Charles has been working to transform into a welcome center for Route 66 travelers. Formerly a lumber yard, the area now has tables and plenty of photo opportunities, including the sheriff’s car from the animated movie “Cars."
Charles said there are plenty more Route 66 additions on the way, and she’s aiming to have Frecs dedicated in a special service with Michael Wallis, a Route 66 advocate, author and voice actor.
Background
Muffler Men are identified as giant fiberglass structures that were built between 1963 to 1972 and served as roadside attractions, decorations or a form of advertisement. Famous area Muffler Men include the Golden Driller: Titanic Oil Man and Buck Atom: Space Cowboy in Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.