Volunteers from a diverse coalition of community organizations are leading local efforts to help people obtain or replace their photo identification. Something many people take for granted in their pocket can serve as an entry into the workforce or electorate, and many in Joplin are missing that key.
Paul Teverow, organizer of the Joplin Photo ID Project, was inspired by a newspaper article on a similar initiative by the St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis. Groups aiming to help people get a photo ID have sprung up in Missouri after recent legislation requiring an ID to vote, and Teverow started planning Joplin’s own version in summer of 2021, after seeing the community could greatly benefit.
Starting with the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, Teverow touched base with several community groups about the project. Other organizations, including the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, the Minnie Hackney Community Center, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, and Next Step Joplin joined. The group also received advice from the St. Francis church and the Ashrei Foundation, which led photo ID efforts in St. Louis.
“I’d like to make it clear that this is a nonpartisan effort,” said Teverow, a retired professor of history at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. “Some of the people in the group support the photo ID law; some of them think it’s too cumbersome. But I think we all agree if that’s the law in Missouri, it’s our business to make sure that those people who want to vote can comply with it.”
About the law
Missouri lawmakers in May passed legislation requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls, such as a driver’s license, a nondriver’s license or other government-issued IDs.
Republican lawmakers have said the legislation works to secure election integrity. A recent lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, on behalf of plaintiffs Missouri NAACP and the Missouri League of Women Voters, say the law created an unconstitutional burden to voters.
Just last month, Judge Jon E. Beetem of the Circuit Court of Cole County granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating “conspicuously absent (from this lawsuit) is any specific factual allegation about any specific human being who is a member of NAACP or LWV and who will be harmed by the photo ID requirement.”
The requirements to get or replace a photo ID in Missouri can be complex. There are checklists and flowcharts that Joplin Photo ID Project volunteers use to navigate the process.
Applicants need to provide documents in four categories to get a photo ID. Proof of identity and lawful status requires a document like a U.S. birth certificate, passport or military ID. An expired ID card can be used if it’s within six months of expiration. Proof of a Social Security number requires a Social Security card, W-2 form or tax return. Finally, proof of Missouri residency requires a piece of mail, like a utility bill, with a name and address on it. A post office box address is not acceptable.
“The one thing we’ve learned is that it’s a pretty involved process,” Teverow said. “The sad fact is that the people who are most in need of an ID will probably encounter the biggest obstacles to get it.”
Teverow said the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is committed to helping anyone who needs a photo ID. People who are missing the necessary documents often can get them for free, apart from getting a new Social Security card or number. Joplin Photo ID Project volunteers can assist people who may have lost these documents to replace them.
While the Joplin Photo ID Project’s aim is to provide eligible voters the means to vote, there are a wide array of reasons to need a photo ID, Teverow said.
“Most people will realize the number of times in which they’re asked for ID, if they go to a hospital or a medical appointment,” Teverow said. “Certainly they need one when they’re traveling by air, or if they’re applying for a job or trying to enroll in school or college.”
A necessary item
For Lt. Jennifer Norris, of the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, and her clients, getting a job is the biggest reason for obtaining a photo ID. Norris said there is definitely a need in the community for getting this valuable resource as a way of finding independence.
“We have a lot of clients that need this kind of assistance, and we don’t have the means to help them at this time,” Norris said. “It’s been a need in the community, and we have helped in the past, but we don’t have the staffing we need to help everyone who has come in needing this.”
Because of her clients’ lifestyle, Norris said keeping track of a photo ID, or even the documentation needed for an ID, can be hard.
“A lot of our clients, the homeless or near homeless, have had things stolen from them,” Norris said. “They’ve lost everything. It’s hard when you’re living on the street to keep your stuff safe. If your wallet or purse is stolen, how do you replace those things?”
Both Teverow and Norris said they knew people in the community who needed this service. But they weren’t sure how their first session of public availability would go.
“I think this is a common need in our community,” Norris said. “I don’t know when we open our doors to this project how many people will come in. It will be a surprise.”
However, on Wednesday morning, the first day that volunteers were available, there was a line of people waiting outside the door at the Salvation Army. Volunteers handed out numbers as the lobby filled up, as they immediately had 10 people waiting. Some people had paid for previous IDs and never got them, and some lost them as they moved between housing situations. Many had their IDs or documents stolen and never had the help to replace them.
Volunteers found that missing a birth certificate was the most common obstacle. If the applicant was born in Missouri, getting a replacement is pretty simple. Out-of-state births require a longer waiting period to obtain the documentation.
‘I’m trying’
One of those waiting in the lobby, holding an orange card with the number 4, was William McCormick. Originally from St. Louis, McCormick said he now found himself unsheltered in Joplin, staying at Souls Harbor for the past month. He heard about the project on Monday when he came into the Salvation Army for a meal.
For McCormick, getting a photo ID was a way to get off the street and turn his life around. When he was in St. Louis, his ID and phone were stolen. Now, he needs his ID and birth certificate replaced so he can get a job. He met on Wednesday with project volunteer Pat Bryant, from Next Step Joplin, and made an appointment to get his replacement documents from government offices in Joplin.
“I’ve been on the streets,” McCormick said. “You could call it a habit, but I’m done. So I’m trying to get my ID, get back on my feet, because I’m just tired.”
Another person waiting to replace their ID was Gregory Jagged. He lived in Joplin until he was 9, and then moved away. He came back at age 18 and has moved around in temporary housing ever since. He’s currently staying at Souls Harbor, and he had a photo ID but lost it during his life transitions.
“I usually keep up with everything, but that one thing slipped away,” Jagged said.
The process for Jagged should be relatively quick. He just needs proof of residency, which he can get by staying at Souls Harbor and getting mail there. After he gets those letters, he can get his nondriver’s ID.
Jagged said he has voted before, the last time in the 2020 election. Since then, Missouri passed its voter ID requirement. Jagged looks forward to being able to vote again, and he hopes getting an ID can launch a new chapter in his life.
“Multiple times before this, I had employment, I just didn’t have homes,” Jagged said. “So, in order to stay employed, I need an ID. If I can get an ID then I can get employment, then I can work and get the money I need to get a house, and then become independent instead of co-dependent.”
Getting a photo ID in Missouri for people wanting to vote is free, as is the cost of replacing necessary documents. For people who might not be eligible to vote, but would still like the ID, Teverow hopes to receive donations to help cover the fees. Donations can be given through the group’s Facebook page via PayPal, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 4842, Joplin, MO 64803. The envelope should be addressed to Joplin Interfaith Coalition, owner of the post office box; designate Photo ID Project in the check memo.
The group is also looking for volunteers; anyone in the community is welcome. People can contact the group through email, joplinphotoid@gmail.com, by calling 417-385-1426, or by the group’s Facebook page. The Joplin Photo ID Project hopes to offer an orientation session soon for interested volunteers.
