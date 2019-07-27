Drew Millican said he was battling a meth addiction and had been incarcerated several times before he found the Forge Center for Virtue and Work in Joplin.
“This program saved my life, and that’s not an exaggeration,” said Millican, 30. “This place is a godsend. It really is.”
The Forge Center, at 705 E. 15th St., is an intensive program that gives men who’ve struggled with chronic homelessness, addiction or incarceration another chance. The residential recovery program is voluntary and focuses on physical wellness, spiritual growth, workforce opportunities and mentoring for people who want to get back on their feet.
Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, 531 Kentucky Ave., operates the free faith-based program, which is funded by private donations and grants. Watered Gardens recently received a $22,000 Mercy Caritas grant for the Forge Center.
The Forge dormitory and brick education building on 15th Street were donated by the Friendship Faith Baptist Church. The first class opened in April 2016.
James Whitford, co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens, said: “We’re never interested in growing ministry for the sake of growth. We’re always growing because there’s another problem to solve. The problem that we saw here was a lack of intensive character development, relationship building and work readiness. You can only go so far with an outreach program where you’re meeting basic needs. There has to be a deeper investment over a longer time.”
Watered Gardens serves about 1,500 people annually, and about 600 of those are homeless and in need of shelter.
‘Inner voice’
Originally from Southeast Missouri, Millican said his life became one of drugs and crime.
It became even more difficult to find a job after being convicted of a felony, he said, and he decided to move after hearing an “inner voice” that told him to go to Joplin to pursue a fresh start.
“I knew that I had to leave that area, and while I was incarcerated, something kept telling me to go to Joplin and everything will work out. When I say something, I believe it was God,” said Millican.
Upon his release from prison, Millican said he found his way to Watered Gardens with nowhere to go and no family to ask for help. That night, he filled out a Forge Center application and was enrolled in the program shortly after. He is currently making his way through the program, which can last from 13 to 15 months.
“Where I come from, both of my parents are gone,” he said. “I have cousins and a couple of half brothers but not anyone to set a good example. I don’t have that, so when I come here, I have role models and these people actually care about me. I see how they act, and I know there’s a better way.”
Now, Millican’s preparing for job interviews and has earned his driver’s license. He said he doesn’t believe he has to go back to his old ways.
“Like God said, I’ve been taken care of everyday,” said Millican. “I’m achieving things I never thought I would achieve. I’m currently enrolled in GED classes, which I did on my own. You stay busy, and it really takes your mind off the addiction. I actually have friends now, and it’s a drive for me because I know I have good friends, and I don’t have to go back to that life. It’s amazing.”
‘The whole man’
Jamie Myers, director of the Forge Center, said more than 100 men have started, and they have had eight graduates, so far. Sixteen men are currently enrolled.
Before beginning phase one, the men must demonstrate their willingness to join by living at Watered Gardens on Kentucky Avenue and working in the nearby Worth Shop for three months. This spring, Watered Gardens unveiled its new 6,000-square-foot Worth Shop that houses a thrift store and metal recycling, coffee roasting and leather-making operations, where people can work to purchase items.
About 40% of the men who wish to enter the Forge Center don’t make it out of the service phase, however.
Once they’re accepted, subsequent phases cover everything from education to independent living.
“One of the things that I think is unique about this program is that we’re trying to work on the whole man,” said Myers. “They go to the gym. We have doctors, nurses and dentists who talk to them about how to take care of their physical body. They’re in Bible study. They really can truly change who they are, so that’s the goal.”
The first phase is education where students take a variety of classes eight hours a day, Monday through Friday. They can also take an aptitude test and earn their National Career Readiness Certification.
Phase two emphasizes work readiness. Different speakers, businesses and financial planners partner with the Forge where they discuss anything from short-term to long-term goals. Partners include CFI, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Bolivar Insulation and Boyd Metals. The program recently began connecting Millican, who’s currently in phase two and looking for work, with job interviews.
“By the time these guys are ready to go to work, they’ve been with us for at least seven months, and every week, they have a random urinary test that they have to pass so they’re clean,” said Myers. “They’re submitting to authority over them. They’re saying, ‘Hey. I want to change my life.’ And these companies are taking a chance on them, and it’s working.”
Myers said the longer they stay with the program, the bigger the benefit. Once they start working, they’re paired with a mentor that they meet with once a week.
“It turns out to be one of the best relationships these guys have because some of them haven’t had a lot of positive male role models,” Myers added.
Phase three focuses on independent living. The transitional housing unit is currently under construction, where the center is renovating 10 additional dorm rooms upstairs.
During this phase, they meet with their mentors, work at least 30 hours a week, attend church and learn how to budget money. The final phase is dedicated to independent living and making healthy choices.
“They get a certain amount of money each week, and they have to buy their own groceries, cook their own meals and become more and more responsible for themselves,” said Myers. “The idea is that the last three months is the independence phase, and then they’re in their own place, paying their own bills with no government assistance of any kind. They’re plugged in with a church and making clean, healthy choices.”
‘It feels good now’
Seth Hammett, 21, graduated from the Forge Center last month.
Before making his way to the Forge, Hammett said he had been using meth for years.
“Someone brought me to the Forge, and I had no idea where he was bringing me after I left rehab,” said Hammett. “I just prayed over it a week before. God really worked some miracles to bring me to the Forge, and this program has helped me restore my faith in him.”
Hammett had worked at Mercy for several months in the kitchen during the second phase of the program, and that led to a full-time job as a patient care associate, which is an unlicensed nursing assistant.
“I love it,” said Hammett. “It’s a future goal of mine to become a registered nurse. I’m just taking baby steps to get there.”
Hammett said he has made friends in the program, has a place to call home and a car. He mentioned that he had his doubts before joining the Forge, but once completing the phases, he knew he could be secure on his own.
“It feels really good,” said Hammett. “Even right when I got sober, like for the first couple months, I was unsure that all of this stuff would happen or if I was going to be responsible enough. I had a lot of worries. But it feels good now. Having had all of this and being able to manage it OK, now I’m like, ‘This is cool.’ This is a big thing for me.”
Ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 10 additional dormitories in the Forge Center for Virtue and Work is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at 705 E. 15th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.