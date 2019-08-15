Forge Center marks completion of 10 additional dorm rooms

A large crowd gathered Thursday afternoon at The Forge Center for Virtue and Work in Joplin to celebrate the completion of 10 additional dorm rooms with a ribbon-cutting.
The Forge Center, a residential recovery program operated by Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, gives men who’ve struggled with chronic homelessness, addiction or incarceration another chance at life. The intensive program helps men develop a strong work ethic while also focusing on their spiritual growth, physical wellness and workforce opportunities.
The Forge Center property at 705 E. 15th St. was donated to Watered Gardens in 2015 by Friendship Faith Baptist Church, and the first class opened the following year.
James Whitford, co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens, noted how the ministry will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Whitford said over the years, he hopes the community characterizes Watered Gardens as a ministry with not only great compassion but also an organization that doggedly pursues solutions for problems facing the community.
“We want answers — answers to the issues of chronic homelessness, answers to hyperincarceration, answers to drug and alcohol dependency,” he said. “These are issues that not only hold our city back from flourishing, but more importantly, they hold individuals back from leading the lives that God has intended. We like to provide answers.”
The voluntary, faith-based program lasts from 13 to 15 months. In it, men who are struggling but also willing to change their lives commit themselves to workforce readiness, educational classes and character development. The program is broken up into several phases that teach participants how to develop relationships, how to live clean, how to transition to live independently and how to make healthy choices.
The renovation project cost more than $200,000, and more than half of it was provided through in-kind donations such as free labor, an HVAC system, mattresses, bed frames and more. Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens, said this project has been a goal since the ministry received the property four years ago.
“It’s a relief and a joy,” said Hurley. “We’re really excited because what we’ve had to do, until now, is move them off campus, and it’s a lot of freedom suddenly. This gives them more freedom, more slowly. We’ve heard from them that when they get out on their own, they end up getting nervous. We think it’s going to help with the transition of self reliance.”
With the additional 10 dorm rooms, there are now a total of 22 beds for men enrolled in the Forge Center. Men move to the dorm rooms in phase three of the program, which focuses on independent living. To get to this phase, students must be in the program for at least eight months.
The upstairs renovation also includes a kitchen area, a large bathroom, laundry room, a study, a living area and a fire escape. Jamie Myers, director of the Forge Center, said that she loves how the new space turned out and could only describe it as a dream come true.
“Two years ago, this was just a dream, and I didn’t know if it would ever happen,” she said. “I feel like this is going to give us a lot of good options.”
Myers believes the new dorms will help with the retention rate and serve as a good motivator for those working their way up through the program.
“The transitioning house that we used to have, every three months, a new group would need to come in, and it was a small house,” she said. “If a guy said he wasn’t ready to be on his own yet, there was nothing we could do. With this up here, if a guy said he’s not ready, he can stay for a few more months.”
Sean Moore, of Joplin, is currently enrolled in phase three of the Forge program and lives downstairs in an open floor plan. He began the program in November after struggling with drug addiction and having spent 10 years in prison. Moore said the program has taught him how to not only help himself but how to help others as well.
“I’ve learned how to deal with different personalities and being more forgiving of people, particularly people I may not always agree with,” he said.
Moore plans to move into the new dorms in the coming days and hopes to graduate in September.
“It’s nice to have your own space with walls so you can have a little bit of privacy, occasionally,” he said. “We’re excited about it. It’s like a reward.”
Richard Snyder, of Joplin, graduated from the Forge Center in September after 15 months and now serves as a resident assistant to help support others. Before coming to the Forge, Snyder said he was struggling with alcohol and was desperately lost. Now he’s living the best years of his life and has formed a stronger relationship with his family.
“I was a functioning alcoholic for 45 years,” said Snyder. “Every wrong decision you could make, I made them. I had no direction. I came back because I wanted to help Jamie, and this program has helped me 180 percent. I’m a different man than I was two years ago. And I wanted to pay it forward and encourage the students who were behind me.”
