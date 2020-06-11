FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former pathologist at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud in a case involving the deaths of three patients.
Robert M. Levy, 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to single counts of involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud in a plea agreement. He will be sentenced at a later date after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.
Accused of causing the deaths of three patients through missed diagnoses while working in a drug-impaired state, Levy was indicted in August 2018 on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of making false statements, 12 counts of mail fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud.
Levy served as a pathologist at the Veterans Affairs hospital from 2005 until 2018 when he was fired after an arrest for driving while intoxicated that triggered a review of his hospital cases that ultimately identified 3,029 errors he'd made in almost 34,000 cases he'd worked. The investigation found that 30 of the missed diagnoses created serious health risks to patients and that three resulted in patients' deaths.
A complaint that Levy was intoxicated while performing a procedure on a patient's liver in March 2016 led to a blood test that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.396%, or almost five times the legal limit for driving in most states. But he was not charged with any offense, and a review of his work by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks did not detect any missed diagnoses at that time.
Levy went through substance abuse treatment and was allowed to return to work with the requirement that he submit to random testing of his blood and urine. Over the next couple of years, he passed 42 blood or urine tests.
The DWI charge from 2018 ultimately was dismissed because police tests did not detect any alcohol in his system. But the hospital investigation found that he had been purchasing online a powerful intoxicant called 2m-2b that would not show up in blood or urine tests. The fraud charges he was facing pertain to 12 purchases he made of the drug beginning in June 2017.
Levy was being paid an annual salary of $232,547 by the Department of Veterans Affairs when he was terminated last year. His duties included rendering diagnoses based on examinations of fluid and tissue samples, assisting other doctors during needle biopsies and ensuring standard levels of care in the conducting of anatomical and clinical laboratory studies.
The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks serves 23 counties in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
