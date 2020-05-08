SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Cassville High School teacher is charged in federal court with blackmailing a 14-year-old girl from New Jersey into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.
Brandon L. McCullough, 31, of Branson, was charged with sexual exploitation of a child in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield. According to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri, McCullough is a former business teacher at Cassville High School who recently accepted a position at Hollister High School for the coming year.
An affidavit filed with the complaint states that he portrayed himself as a 15-year-old boy when he began chatting with the victim in May 2019 via the instant messaging mobile application Kik.
The affidavit alleges that after initially getting her to send him some photos and videos, he obtained more by threatening to send them to her family and friends. She purportedly pleaded with him to stop, telling him again and again "can you please (just) leave me alone now," "can you just stop" and "I don't wanna do that." The document states that he responded with a threat to "post everything."
His requests escalated to a demand that she send him images and videos of her engaged in sexual acts with others. She responded that she was thinking of killing herself and told him that she had taken half a bottle of her mother's pills.
According to the affidavit, McCullough also engaged in chats with the girl posing as a 17-year-old boy. When she told him that she was being blackmailed by the other boy, his response was that she should continue to meet his other persona's demands.
New Jerssey police learned of the matter and contacted federal agents in Missouri in February of this year. A search warrant executed on McCullough's residence in May turned up an external hard drive concealed beneath a basket under a bathroom sink in his basement.
On the hard drive, investigators purportedly found dozens of Kik folders containing images and videos of child pornography created by child victims. McCullough purportedly admitted to investigators that he had been in similar contact with numerous minors, frequently obtaining sexually explicit material from them.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Florham Park Borough police in New Jersey.
