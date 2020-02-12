Walls of the former First Baptist Church that are being knocked down as part of a Jasper County plan to build a new Joplin courts building held a lot of memories for some families.
One longtime church member, Joyce Atteberry, 81, on Wednesday recalled her family's many ties to the building, but she said the move to a new location has been good for the church.
"It's sad to see something like that go, but we had no more room to build a bigger church down there, so we had to move elsewhere," she said. "... Our church is growing in its new location and that building was starting to be expensive to keep up because of its age, so it is really going to work out for the better."
Jasper County Commissioner Darieus Adams said this week that razing the church and clearing the site is to be done by May 14 under the county's contract with Gerken Environmental Enterprises Inc., of Springfield.
The work has closed one westbound lane of Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in front of the demolition site.
Built in 1926, the church was sold by the congregation in 2016. A new church was built several years ago at 4128 Connecticut Ave.
Although the building at the demolition site dated to 1926, the church's history goes back further than that, according to Atteberry.
First Baptist Church was founded in Joplin in 1889 and met in church members' homes or downtown offices in the early years. The church purchased lots at the corner of Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in 1890. Four years later, the congregation moved into a building that was constructed piecemeal and was still unfinished at the time.
That building was used until 1925, when it was torn down in preparation for a new church building, which was completed and dedicated on May 26, 1926. An educational annex was added in 1957.
"My father was baptized in the church in 1926. The building was new at the time," Atteberry said. "Our parents were married there. My sister and I attended there since we were infants."
She said she was baptized there and married there, and the church was home for all but 15 years that Atteberry lived away from the area. One of her children was baptized there, her daughter was married there. Both hers and her late husband's parents also had their funerals in the church.
In 2016, members of the Jasper County Commission approved the purchase of the church and used it to temporarily house county juvenile programs while the new juvenile detention center was being built. Once juvenile programs were moved to the church, the county razed the existing juvenile detention center and built the new one in the same location.
Currently, the county is working on a $50 million courthouse and jail project. The new Joplin courthouse, which is to be larger than the existing building, will cost $35 million.
A $10 million expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage is planned as well as a $5 million remodeling project of the upper floors of the Carthage courthouse to add a courtroom and provide more secure spaces for jurors, witnesses and victims.
As part of that project, the Jasper County assessor's office has been temporarily moved to a storefront on Grant Street on the Carthage square across from the courthouse. Also, courts that usually operate on the third floor have temporarily been moved to the Joplin courts building.
Funding for the construction project is provided by a quarter-cent sales tax that voters agreed last April to extend. The tax originally was passed in 2016 to build a new Juvenile Justice Center in Joplin, which recently was completed, and to make renovations at the Carthage courthouse.
The county has a contract with Crossland Construction Co. to be the construction manager.
A completion date for the entire project has not been set yet because the scope of the work is still being determined.
