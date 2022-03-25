Alone inside her apartment, Sofiya Bezpala slept through the first hour of the invasion.
Living in the heart of Kharkiv, Ukraine, the 21-year-old had for weeks gone about her normal life despite rumors of invasion from neighboring Russia. She went to work each day, took drum lessons in her spare time, and assured her friends living outside Ukraine that everything was going to be OK.
The night before, however, someone nearby set off fireworks that sounded to her like bomb blasts. That next night, after an intense drum lesson, Bezpala was still so upset from the firework incident that she took a sleeping pill so she could relax. Because of this, she was sound asleep when Vladimir Putin in Moscow green-lit the invasion of her country in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.
The detonation of a distant bomb blast — likely from a Russian cruise missile, she believes — and the startled reaction of her cat, woke her from bed at around 5:17 a.m. Groggy, she approached her living room window. Peering outside, she called a friend who lived nearby. All the while, distant concussions echoed off the various downtown buildings surrounding her apartment.
“Hey, are those fireworks?” she asked her friend.
“No Sofiya,” he replied. “I’m afraid they’re not.”
It was at that moment when the former Future Leaders Exchange Program student — who spent a year living with Amy and Kurt Krtek of Oronogo, and attended Webb City High School — learned that Russian forces, roughly an hour earlier, had crossed the border into her country.
“I never expected this war,” she said, shaking her head. “Ninety-nine percent of the people here ever thought this war would happen, (that) Russia would never do this.”
'You have to leave now'
The second phone call Bezpala made that morning was to her best friend, who lived nearby.
“Where are you?” she asked him.
“I’ve been hearing bombing since 4:30 a.m.,” he told her. “I’m already in the car packing. You have to leave now.”
Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city with 1.4 million people, is located in northeast Ukraine, 25 miles south of the Russian border. A paved highway links the city’s downtown north to Moscow. For all Bezpala knew, Russian tanks could be entering the city from the north at that moment.
The phone in Bezpala’s hand buzzed. It was Amy Krtek, calling from the United States, the woman Bezpala calls her “second mother.” First, Krtek asked Bezpala if she was OK."
“There were no fires; my district is pretty OK,” Bezpala told her, peering out the window.
Next, Krtek used her “mother voice” on the young woman. “Start packing,” she told her, watching the Russian invasion unfold, live, on CNN. “Leave immediately.”
Hearing more detonations on the outskirts of the city, Bezpala felt a sudden, overwhelming urge to leave her apartment. She called her parents, who lived in a suburb in the northern part of the city. Please, she asked her father, pick me up.
“The first thought that you get when you hear the bombs is that a bomb will hit my house and I will die,” Bezpala said. “The first thought I had was, if I die in the next hour, I want to die with my family. I don’t want to die alone.”
Choosing to stay
She packed a day bag with clothes, her documents, work computer, as well as her beloved cat. She met her father in front of the apartment building.
“I didn’t think I would be gone for more than two days,” she said. “There was bombing, sure … but I thought the guns would stop in two days.”
A drive normally lasting 10 minutes to her parent's home took the better part of three hours, as residents began fleeing the city.
“There were a lot of traffic jams on the road, and the gas stations were like full,” she said about the sprint back to her parent’s home. Lines of cars at gas stations, she said, “stretched for a couple of miles.”
Based on what he saw on the streets, Bezpala’s father decided they would not try to flee the city immediately. Best to let the initial rush leave the city, he said, before attempting their own escape west toward neighboring NATO countries such as Poland or Romania.
Bezpala balked at that logic.
“The Russian army were on their way,” she said. “Being at my parent’s house was not the best decision,” because it was located in the northern part of the city — a potential battleground between invading Russian forces moving south and elements of the Ukrainian army deployed north of the city.
“I had been talking to my parents and saying, ‘Guys, we have to go. We have to get out of here!’ I had been repeating this many times. But the thing is, we have a pretty big family; us three, my aunt and her husband and baby, my grandparents, my 94-year-old great grandmother, another grandmother — there were a lot of us.”
Despite her pleadings, her parents told her no — they would not be leaving.
“I was devastated,” Bezpala admitted.
Hiding underground
A neighbor invited Bezpala and her extended family to join them inside their larger home, which had a subbasement that would provide added protection against artillery and mortar shells. By the time they moved into the house, there were 11 of them in total.
Winter weather had flooded the home's subbasement, so Bezpala helped the men pump the water out. The water itself was frigid cold.
“I had to hold the hose out the opened window to pour the water out and it was kind of scary because of the bombing,” she said. “It was super dangerous.”
The house — the upper floor with a kitchen and living room where they tried to sleep, and the subbasement, where they would run to when they heard the distant sounds of war — became their entire world.
“The bombing was not 24/7, thank you, Jesus,” Bezpala said. “There was not fighting all the time. We would stay on the (first-floor level) when there was not any bombings, or when the bombings were far away.”
Up top, they would cook soups and sandwiches and other fast meals for everyone, and try to sleep where they could — blankets spread out on the floor or atop three couches. But when the violence outside rose in intensity, they would make their way as quickly as possible to the subbasement. Down there, Bezpala would often station herself next to the fireplace, using the flue to listen for sounds outside.
“I would listen to what was going on, feel the bombings (through the floor).” The sounds of Russian jets overhead particularly chilled her. " The planes are scary," she said.
Thanks to her phone and a network of some 300 university students scattered throughout the city, they were able to update each other as to exactly where Russian artillery shells, or bombs dropped from Russia planes, were falling at any moment in Kharkiv. Think of it, she said, as an early-warning system.
“On social media one friend would say, ‘This district is being bombed,’ so we would understand the bombing was far away. ‘Hey, in this building, I’m hearing it less’ or ‘I hear it more now,’ and that’s how we would understand where (the danger) was in the city.”
What Bezpala didn’t realize at the time, though she could certainly hear it from her perch near the fireplace, was that the Ukrainian forces guarding the city’s northern approaches had blunted the initial Russian armored probe, destroying tanks and attack helicopters with shoulder-fired missiles.
During the first two days, heavy fighting occurred far from the city. By the third night, however, detonations could be heard falling on the city’s outskirts. Because of where their house was located, “our district had become a battlefield,” Bezpala said.
“The shooting was heavy on the third day,” she continued. Everyone in the house worked to black out the upper level’s windows with paper; they never took off their shoes, never knowing when they they would need to move to safety. One of the men in the group, Bezpala said, “could somehow understand which side the bombs were coming from — if it’s coming from outside, it was the Russian army. If it came from the other side,” it was the Ukrainians answering back. At one point that morning, she heard what sounded like to her “100 cars” moving together in a massed group. She asked the man what the sound was. “I’m afraid they are tanks,” he told her.
The shooting “would stop at midnight; that’s when we tried to sleep,” she said. But sleep was nearly impossible, she added, thanks to the constant stress and tension.
“I would be going to bed around 2:30 a.m., lying (on the couch) with the neighbor woman (and their young child), and she’s like, ‘Why are you not asleep?' I told her, ‘I’m listening.' The woman answered, ‘I’m listening as well.’”
The fourth day was the worst for bombing, Bezpala said, which is when another armored Russian thrust was repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers, according to Kharkiv’s governor. During a lull in the fighting that morning, her parents left to gather supplies inside their nearby home. When Bezpala woke, and noticed they were missing, she panicked.
“I actually cried two times during those six days,” and this was one of those times. “I’m trying to call my parents. I cannot be calm.”
Detonations were occurring close to the house at that moment; she said it sounded like shells were falling within the neighborhood itself. At that moment, the front door to the house flew open, and Bezpala’s parents stumbled in. When the neighbor closed the front door behind them, “We heard such a loud bomb.”
Down in the subbasement, Bezpala said her mother was having a panic attack. She told her daughter that they had dropped to the ground — something the government had instructed civilians to do when a bomb detonated nearby — three times on their way back to the neighbor's house. The third detonation, the closest one, destroyed a nearby house. The explosion was so loud that Bezpala said it damaged her father’s hearing. She even snapped a picture of the rising smoke with her phone.
“That was the worst day for us,” she said.
Leaving the city under siege
After several discussions among the group members, some of it heated, they chose to leave the city and head west by car to Poland and safety. With bombs falling throughout southern Kharkiv on a regular basis now, they agreed it was just too dangerous to stay, Bezpala said.
They left on the morning of the sixth day of the invasion, “because we thought Kharkiv would be hit tomorrow.”
But several members of Bezpala's family refused to leave the house. Her grandparents and great-grandmother were adamant about staying; they insisted they would tough things out inside Kharkiv.
“My (94-year-old) great-grandmother said, ‘We have won against the Nazi’s and we won’t be pushed around by anyone. I’m not afraid of anyone who comes to my house right now,’” Bezpala said.
Bezpala had $10,000 in savings at the start of the war, thanks to her two jobs, one of which is teaching English to Ukrainian citizens; she handed them $5,000 to help them purchase food during the siege, she said.
The Bezpala family left Kharkiv in a caravan consisting of “four cars and 11 people” on March 2.
A trip from the city to the Polish border takes 14 hours and 37 minutes by car, or 690 miles, roughly the distance between Joplin and Columbus, Ohio. Their journey was delayed so they could get written authorization from the military for her father to legally exit the country; due to a previous bout with cancer, he was found disabled and thus exempt from a law that forbids Ukrainian man between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
Also slowing them down was a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew, she said, where any vehicle caught after hours might be deemed a Russian sympathizer and detained — or worse. Because of all of these things, as well as Russian aggression from the air, it took them six days to reach the border.
As they made their way across the country of 43 million people, which is about the size of Texas, they stopped overnight at several cities. It was at Poltava where her father received his military waiver, Bezpala said. In Uman, they had to park during curfew near a gas station so they could fill up their tank the next morning.
At Vinnytsia, which lies on the river Bug, air sirens sounded throughout the city. While others around them might have panicked, since much of the war had yet to reach western Ukraine, Bezpala said they hardly moved as they slept.
“It sounds kind of weird, but we were (so used) to the bombing that my parents and I didn’t even stand up for that,” she said. Certainly, none of them ducked to the ground and covered up like they’d done back in Kharkiv days earlier. By that time, “you know if it’s a bomb or a flyer, if (the detonation) is close, what kinds of bombs they are, or maybe it’s just a tank.”
Because she’d read on her phone that Ukrainian refugees being staged and processed across the Polish border near Lviv was taking as long as two days, they steered south, crossing onto Polish soil at a smaller border crossing where the layover was less than six hours, she said.
They’d made it — they were safe.
What she's doing now
Bezpala is currently living at an undisclosed location in Poland with her parents. Because she also speaks fluent Polish, English and Russian, she now spends her days in western Poland volunteering to help displaced refugees from her country find temporary shelter and necessities, buying groceries for the young and old and helping set up and run an online volunteer community to help those still toughing it out in Kharkiv.
“It’s the very least that I can do,” she said.
She’s also keeping a close eye on her loved ones in Kharkiv, which — with the exception of Mariupol to the south — has been the site of some of the heaviest and bloodiest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces since the invasion began.
“Every morning we call everyone and check in with everyone, ‘Are you safe? Do you have medicine?’ We are supporting them financially,” she said.
It’s agony for her to think of them hiding amidst the heavy fighting, she said. Even after an apartment building next to her grandfather’s place was destroyed by Russian shelling, “They still don’t want to leave. I am not only worried about my (grandparents) because I don’t want to lose them, obviously, but I’m also worried about my parents who are away and there is no way we can go home right now.
“It’s really hard for me to understand because, unfortunately, nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” she continued. "We are losing people. I have lost a friend three days ago — he was just 27. My dad lost a classmate just yesterday. It's terrible, and there is no way my heart cannot hurt.
“Obviously, all of us are praying and hoping for the war to be done and over.”
