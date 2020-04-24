Former JHS assistant principal named superintendent of Diamond district

DIAMOND, Mo. — Keith White, a former Joplin High School teacher and assistant principal, has been named superintendent of the Diamond School District.
White said in a statement from the district that he aims to be a "positive, growth-minded and visible" leader, and that he will spend the first part of his new role allowing students and staff the chance to get to know him.
White taught multiple social studies courses at Joplin High School from 1998 to 2004 and subsequently served as an assistant principal at JHS from 2004 to 2010. He later worked as an assistant high school principal, attendance officer, vocational coordinator, at-risk coordinator, summer school coordinator and federal programs coordinator at the Marshfield School District from 2010 to 2016.
Prior to being named Diamond's superintendent, White worked as principal at Buffalo High School. During his tenure there, the high school improved its four-year graduation rate from 94.8% to 97.2% while maintaining an average 89.7% attendance rate. The school also improved its composite ACT score from 18.1 to 23.2, the Diamond district said in its announcement of the new superintendent.
Diamond administrators said in a statement that White will support student learning in a variety of ways.
"He believes that keeping the learning atmosphere positive with clear expectations is the key to success," they said. "He believes that keeping the lines of communication open among staff, students and parents is crucial for a positive school experience and that collaborative teamwork is the best way schools can be successful in reaching the goal of helping each student attain his or her full potential."
White has a bachelor's degree in social science education from Southwest Baptist University, a master's degree in educational leadership from William Woods University and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri in partnership with Missouri State University.
He will begin his new role on July 1.
